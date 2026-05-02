Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Hot Rods Heroics.... The Hot Rods showed their resilience, mounting a comeback victory in 11 innings, 6-5 on Friday. After Rome jumped out to a lead in the second inning, Bowling Green trailed until the ninth inning. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Angel Mateo roped a two-run, game tying double to left, evening the score at 4-4. Both teams scored in the 10th, and the Hot Rods used an RBI single from Tony Santa Maria in the 11th to lock up a 6-5 win.

Santa Maria's Surge.... Infielder Tony Santa Maria has reached base safely in his last 14 games. The streak is the second-longest for any Hot Rods hitter this season, trailing only Adrian Santana reached base in 18 consecutive games between April 3 and April 28. During the streak, Santa Maria is hitting .270 (10-for-37) with one double, one homer, and 12 RBI. He has also walked 13 times, raising his OBP during this time to .491.

Goodbye Gary.... The Rays No. 26 prospect, Gary Gill Hill, was promoted to Double-A Montgomery. The righty joined the Hot Rods in 2025, starting 25 games for Bowling Green. Overall, Gill Hill was 10-8 with a 3.96 ERA with the Hot Rods. His last start was his best of the season, going 6.0 frames, allowing just one unearned run while striking out a season-high seven batters. Gill Hill joins T.J. Fondtain in Montgomery, both getting a promotion during the first month of the season.

Tied at the Top.... The Hot Rods and the Winston-Salem Dash have been tied at the top of the SAL South standings for the last five games. Coming into this week's series, the two teams have mirrored each other. Bowling Green captured wins against Rome on Tuesday and Friday, dropping Wednesday and Thursday's contests. The Dash picked up wins on Tuesday and Friday against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, losing the Wednesday and Thursday matchups at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Andy's Account.... Andy Rodriguez has been one of the biggest contributors to the Bowling Green Bullpen success. After a scoreless relief outing on Wednesday, he has shut out opponents through his last five appearances. From April 12 to April 29, he has allowed just one unearned run over 8.0 frames, allowing just four hits and three walks. On the season, he has a 1.80 ERA over seven games, holding opponents to a .257 batting average.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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