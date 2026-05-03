Dash Rally Falls Short After Early Deficit in 9-7 Loss

Published on May 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 2nd) - The Winston-Salem Dash (16-10) dug themselves an early hole and nearly climbed all the way out, but ultimately fell 9-7 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (15-11) at Truist Stadium.

Greensboro wasted no time taking control in the first inning.

The Grasshoppers erupted for seven runs in the opening frame, highlighted by a grand slam from Jhonny Severino. A mix of hits, walks, and defensive miscues allowed Greensboro to seize a 7-0 lead before the Dash could settle in.

Winston-Salem responded with a run in the bottom half and chipped away again in the fifth on a solo home run from Anthony DePino, but still trailed 8-2 entering the seventh.

That's when the game flipped.

The Dash erupted for five runs in the seventh inning to pull within one. A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and walk started the rally before RBI hits from Boston Smith and Grant Magill brought Winston-Salem all the way back to 8-7.

With momentum fully shifted, the Dash had life.

But Greensboro answered immediately.

The Grasshoppers plated an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI double, extending the lead to 9-7 and halting Winston-Salem's comeback push.

The Dash were unable to capitalize late, as Greensboro ended the game on a double play.

Despite the loss, Winston-Salem showed resilience after the early deficit, but the first-inning damage proved too much to overcome.

Winston-Salem will look to rebound as the series draws to a close on Sunday, May 3rd.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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