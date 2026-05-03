BlueClaws Walk-Off Winners on Saturday, 5-4 in 10 over Hudson Valley

Published on May 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws scored twice in the bottom of the 10th, with the winning run coming home on a passed ball as Jersey Shore came back to top Hudson Valley 5-4 in 10 innings on Saturday.

After allowing a run in the top of the 10th, the BlueClaws got SAC bunts with throwing errors from Joel Draggo and John Spikerman. Dragoo's bunt scored the tying run and the BlueClaws and first and third with nobody out after Spikerman's.

After Spikerman stole second, a passed ball on catcher Josue Gonzalez on strike three to Devin Saltiban allowed the winning run to score.

The BlueClaws have now won three in a row to get to 13-12 on the year.

Brandon Beckel (1-0) earned the win, allowing one unearned run in three innings.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the first on a pair of RBI doubles from both Devin Saltiban and Kodey Shojinaga.

The lead, however, was short-lived as Camden Troyer hit a two run home run in the top of the second to tie the game.

Hudson Valley took their first lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI double by Kaeden Kent.

BlueClaws starter Reese Dutton, who entered the day having thrown 18 scoreless innings on the year, gave up three runs in six innings.

Jersey Shore tied the game on a passed ball in the eighth but left the winning run at third in the ninth.

Hudson Valley's Andrew Landry came on in the fifth for starter Sean Paul Linan. Landry threw a scoreless fifth and sixth to preserve the lead.

Spikerman drew three walks and stole three bases in the win while Saltiban had two of the four BlueClaws hits in the win.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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