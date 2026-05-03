Jersey Shore Survives Renegades in 10

Published on May 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped a heartbreaker to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Saturday evening, falling 5-4 in 10 innings at ShoreTown Ballpark.

It was the second extra-innings game of the week, with the Renegades having won 5-4 in 11 innings on Wednesday night. The Renegades are now 1-3 in extra-inning games this season.

The Renegades have lost three straight games for the second time this season.

It was the third straight one-run game lost by Hudson Valley, dropping their record in such games to 3-3.

They are also now 7-5 in contests decided by two-or-fewer runs.

The game was won on a walk-off strikeout passed ball. Devin Saltiban struck out swinging, but the pitch got behind Josue Gonzalez and Joel Dragoo came in to score the winning run.

It was the first time the Renegades have lost on a walk-off this season. They had not lost on a walk-off strikeout since 7/27/2023 at Hickory.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) struck out three batters across 4.0 innings in his fourth start of the season. Liñan set a new season-high in IP and pitches (70).

Liñan allowed two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but settled down to not allow a run after.

Liñan tied his career high with four walks (done 4x, last 7/3/24 vs Visalia). He had issued 2 BB in 13.1 IP coming into Saturday.

Liñan faced the minimum in each of his final two innings, allowing a hit and a walk, but getting a double play and a caught stealing to erase the baserunners.

It was Liñan's longest outing since he threw 6.0 inn. on 7/10/25 (G2) vs Lansing, a span of seven games.

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI) hit his second home run of the season on Saturday and had his first three-RBI game of the season.

Troyer's home run was his second of the season, tying him with four others for second on the team behind Kaeden Kent (3). It was also the first runs allowed by BlueClaws pitcher Reese Dutton on the season (19.2 scoreless to begin the year).

Troyer also had an outfield assist in the bottom of the fourth as part of a double play, his second outfield assist of the season.

SS Kaeden Kent (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) picked up his second straight multi-hit game and is 7-for-18 (.389) at the plate with five RBIs in the series. In his last two games Kent is 5-for-9, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI.

Kent now has a team-leading 12 multi-hit games in 2026 (nine two-hit games, three three-hit games).

Kent's double was also his seventh of the season, which also leads the team.

Kent has seven multi-hit games in his last 10 games, and has scored a run in seven of his last 10 games.

DH Roderick Arias (1-for-4, SB) has hits in all five games in the BlueClaws series for a season-long five-game hitting streak.

OF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-4, R, 2B, K) had his second multi-hit game of the series. Entering play on Saturday Rodriguez was 1-for-15 (.067) in the series.

RHP Andrew Landry (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) threw two scoreless innings in relief. It was his fourth multi-inning relief outing in five appearances with the Renegades this season.

RHP Jack Sokol (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) has not allowed an earned run in four straight games and five of his six appearances this year.

Renegades relievers have not allowed an earned run in their last 15.0 innings dating back to the ninth inning on Wednesday night.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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