Cyclones Spin One-Hitter in Shutout of Frederick

Published on May 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Four different Cyclones arms combined on a 1-hit shutout on Saturday afternoon, as the Cyclones topped the Keys, 2-0. RHPs Channing Austin, Juan Arnaud, Hoss Brewer and Hunter Hodges kept the Frederick bats guessing all day long. C Ronald Hernandez launched a solo home run - his first of the season - in the victory. The win marks Brooklyn's first shutout of the season.

The quartet of 'Clones arms combined to strike out nine and walk only two. The Keys did not have a hit from the 2nd inning on. Austin, in particular, was especially dominant. The right-hander became the first Brooklyn starter this year to record more than 15 outs in a game, working into the 6th inning. Austin struck out seven and walked only two, lowering his ERA on the year to a miniscule 1.21.

The bullpen was outstanding as well. Arnaud (win), Brewer (hold) and Hodges (save) all faced the minimum number of batters for their outings, as no Keys player reached against the Brooklyn 'pen.

Things got tricky for the Cyclones in the top of the 6th. After the first two reached against Austin on a walk and error, the Keys had two in scoring position with nobody out. Austin got RF Nate George to lineout to 1st, and struck out DH Victor Figueroa. From there, the 'Clones made a call to the bullpen, bringing in Arnaud. He struck out CF Braylin Tavera to get Brooklyn out of trouble and keep the game scoreless.

In the home half, the Cyclones bats broke the tie. With the bases empty and one out, Hernandez took RHP Brandon Downer deep to right field to put Brooklyn in front. From there, back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases, setting the stage for an RBI groundout from LF Vincent Perozo, doubling the Brooklyn lead.

Frederick would not have a baserunner for the remainder of the contest.The Cyclones and Keys will wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon from Maimonides Park at 2:00 p.m. RHP Noah Hall (0-2, 5.32 ERA) projects to take the ball for Brooklyn, against RHP Kiefer Lord (NR) for Frederick.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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