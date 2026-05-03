Renegades Drop Series to Jersey Shore as Skid Continues

Published on May 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost their fourth straight game to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades have lost four straight games for the second time this season.

It was the fourth-straight one-run game lost by Hudson Valley, dropping their record in such games to 3- 4. They are also now 7-6 in contests decided by two-or-fewer runs. The last five games in the series with Jersey Shore were all decided by one run.

LHP Franyer Herrera (4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) struck out three batters across 4.2 innings in his fifth start of the season. Herrera set a new career-high with 90 pitches.

Herrera celebrated his 21st birthday on Sunday (born 5/3/2005). He is the first Renegades pitcher to start on his birthday since Kyle Carr on 5/6/2025 at Wilmington. Herrera is the youngest Renegades pitcher to start on their birthday since Tobias Myers (19 years old) on 8/5/17 vs Vermont.

Herrera allowed a two-run home run to Luke Davis in the bottom of the second inning, his fifth home run allowed this season. Before allowing his first HR of the year at Frederick on 4/15, Herrera had only allowed 2 HR in 96.2 IP in his career.

Herrera picked off two BlueClaws runners (John Spikerman in the first and Jose Colmenares in the third), both on similar plays with the runners on second base and attempting to leave for third before being picked off caught stealing.

CF Camden Troyer (2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI) hit his third home run of the season on Sunday and had his second three-RBI game of the season.

After homering on Saturday Troyer became the second Renegades batter to homer in back-to-back games in 2026, joining Josue Gonzalez.

Troyer's home run was his third of the season, tying him with Kaeden Kent for the team lead.

Troyer had hits in each of the final three games of the series, finishing 4-for-8, 2 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI in those games

RF Cole Gabrielson (0-1, R, 2 BB, HBP, SB) reached base three times and stole a base.

Gabrielson was hit by a pitch in the top of the third, his 17th career HBP with Hudson Valley. He is now tied with Jace Avina (2024-25) for the Renegades career HBP record.

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI) hit his first career home run with a solo shot in the fifth inning.

C Eric Genther (0-for-5, K) saw his 21-game on-base streak come to an end.

Genther threw out Jose Colmenares trying to steal in the bottom of the first inning, his first runner caught stealing of the season. Opposing base stealers were 35-for-35 against Genther previously.

SS Kaeden Kent (1-for-5, R, 2B, RBI) had a double in his third straight game and finished 8-for-23 (.348) at the plate with six RBIs in the series. In his last three games Kent is 6-for-14, 3 R, 3 2B, 2 RBI.

Kent's double was also his eighth of the season, which leads the team.

Kent has seven multi-hit games in his last 11 games, and has scored a run in eight of his last 11 games.

RHP Jackson Fristoe (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) threw his second scoreless appearance of the week.

LHP Tanner Bauman (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and now has six straight scoreless appearances to lower his season ERA to 1.35.

Jersey Shore baserunners were caught stealing three times (two pickoff caught stealing, one straight caught stealing).

The Renegades caught five BlueClaws trying to steal in the last two games of the series.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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