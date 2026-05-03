Dash Rally Comes up Short in 8-6 Loss to Greensboro

Published on May 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 3rd) - The Winston-Salem Dash (16-11) battled back late but could not overcome an early deficit, falling to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (16-11), 8-6 at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem struck first in the opening inning, as Anthony DePino delivered an RBI single to give the Dash a 1-0 lead.

Greensboro answered quickly and decisively.

The Grasshoppers scored three runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run home run from Easton Carmichael, before breaking the game open in the fourth. A two-run homer from Edward Florentino capped a four-run inning and gave Greensboro a commanding 7-1 lead.

The Dash began to chip away in the fourth. Kyle Lodise launched a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 7-3.

After several quiet innings, Winston-Salem made its push in the seventh. RBI contributions from Boston Smith and Kaleb Freeman highlighted a three-run inning, pulling the Dash within one at 7-6.

With momentum shifting, the Dash had a chance to complete the comeback.

But Greensboro responded immediately.

Jared Jones led off the eighth with a solo home run, extending the lead to 8-6 and halting Winston-Salem's rally.

The Dash threatened again in the eighth, loading the bases, but could not capitalize. Winston-Salem also put runners on in the ninth, but the comeback bid fell short.

Winston-Salem will look to regroup as they head north to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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