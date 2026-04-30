BlueClaws Fall 5-4 in 11 Innings on Wednesday

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hudson Valley scored twice in the 11th inning and held off the BlueClaws, winning 5-4 on Wednesday from ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades have won eight of nine and the first two of this series to improve to 14-8 while Jersey Shore has dropped seven of eight to fall to 10-12 on the season.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the top of the 11th, scoring twice off Danyony Pulido. The first came in on a wild pitch and Roderick Arias then walked with the bases loaded.

Jersey Shore got a run in the bottom of the inning on a single by Carter Mathison but Jack Sokol got the last two outs to preserve the win and earn his first save of the season.

The BlueClaws tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs and nobody on, Joel Dragoo walked and Brady Day singled him to third, then stole second. Jose Colmenares singled to left field to tie the game but Cole Gabrielson threw Day out at the plate to end the inning and force extra innings.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the third inning on a two run single by Core Jackson. They added a run in the fourth on an RBI double from Josh Moylan. Christian McGowan was charged with three runs in two innings in his first rehab appearance with Jersey Shore after making seven with Clearwater.

The game remained 3-0 into the seventh inning when the BlueClaws got two runs. The first came on an RBI triple from Carter Mathison and the second on a single from Joel Dragoo.

Jersey Shore had runners at second and third with one out, but Brandon Decker got Jose Colmenares to pop out and struck out Devin Saltiban to end the inning.

Rehabbing right-hander Michael Mercado threw two scoreless innings for the BlueClaws. Kodey Shojinaga had two hits and threw out three base-stealers.

Core Jackson had three hits for Hudson Valley.

Four of the BlueClaws first eight home games this season have gone to extra innings.

The teams continue their series on Thursday. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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