Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, April 29 - vs. Frederick (4:00 PM)

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (5-16, 5-16) continue a six-game series against the Frederick Keys (11-10, 11-10) - the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles - on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

RHP Joel Díaz (0-3, 8.36) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Keys are scheduled to counter with the Orioles' No. 19 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP JT Quinn (1-0, 3.44)

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 3:45 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones split Sunday's series-closing doubleheader in Hudson Valley, taking the opener, 6-2, and falling in the finale, 7-2...In the first contest, Brooklyn utilized a 3-run 2nd inning to propel them to victory...The frame included a two-run shot from SS Mitch Voit, good for his third homer of the season...RHP Channing Austin fired 4.1 scoreless frames, while striking out three and giving up only two hits...The second game saw the Brooklyn bats struggle, as the 'Clones were held to just three hits in the 7-inning contest...Still, 1B Corey Collins left the yard for the second time during the series in the defeat...Hudson Valley later notched five runs in the home 4th to hop out in front and never looked back.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Wednesday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,123-971 (.536) in the regular season.

THE COMEBACK REPORT: LHP Nate Lavender continued his minor league rehab assignment, appearing with Brooklyn for the first time on Tuesday...The 26-year-old fired 1.0 frames out of the bullpen, allowing one run on two hits...All three outs Lavender recorded were strikeouts...Before joining Brooklyn, he made six appearances in the Florida State League, tallying an 0-1 record with a 6.43 ERA (5 ER in 7.0 IP), 4 walks, and 11 strikeouts...Lavender is currently on Triple-A Syracuse's 7-day injured list and spent the entire 2025 season on the Tampa Bay Rays' 60-day IL while recovering from internal brace surgery and bone spur removal surgery...The southpaw was selected by Tampa Bay in the Major League phase of the 2024 Rule V Draft...He was designated for assignment and returned to the New York Mets on November 12, 2025...Lavender spent part of 2022 on Coney Island, composing a 2-2 record with a 2.48 ERA (8 ER in 29.0 ip), 2 saves, 15 walks, and 37 strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVES: The Cyclones made a roster move ahead of Wednesday's contest with Frederick...INF Trace Willhoite was added to Brooklyn's roster, joining the club from Triple-A Syracuse...Willhoite began the season with Brooklyn, and played seven games to the tune of a .211/.385/.421 slash line...The Lipscomb University product played in five contests for Triple-A Syracuse, going 2-for-14 at the plate with a pair of doubles and a pair of walks...This move comes after a series of roster moves ahead of this Tuesday's series opener against Frederick...Brooklyn added OF Sam Biller from Single-A St. Lucie, C Vincent Perozo from Double-A Binghamton, and RHPs Dakota Hawkins and Tanner Witt from Triple-A Syracuse...In corresponding moves, OF Diego Mosquera was transferred to Double-A Binghamton, OF Heriberto Rincón was transferred to the Florida Complex League Mets, and RHP Dylan Ross was reinstated from the injured list at Triple-A Syracuse.

COREY KEEPS CRUSHING: 1B Corey Collins launched his second home run of last week in Game 2 on Sunday against Hudson Valley...Collins had his best game of the young season on Thursday night, facing six-time All-Star RHP Gerrit Cole...The Suwanee, Ga. native slugged his first home run of the season and picked up his third double of the season in his two at-bats against the Yankees' star, finishing 2-for-4 on the night...Over his last 10 games, Collins is 9-for-32 (.281) at the plate with a .281/.429/.563/.992 slashline...The 24-year-old has added 7 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, and 8 walks to 8 strikeouts in that stretch.

BAY WATCH: OF John Bay has been on a tear to start the year...The Austin Peay State product saw his 7-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday...Bay has collected an .834 OPS through his first 19 games...Bay's wRC+ of 140 ranks 5th amongst all New York Mets' minor leaguers...Bay also tied a South Atlantic League single-game record, getting plunked by 3 pitches, on April 9 at Jersey Shore...The 24-year-old is the first SAL player to be drilled 3 times in one game since Bay was hit 3 times on September 7, 2025, at Jersey Shore...In 187 career plate appearances, the Shattuck, Okla., native has been hit 16 times (8.56%).

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...Entering play on Wednesday, Brooklyn has been hit by 25 pitches this season, which is the South Atlantic League lead...The 25 hit-by-pitches are third in Minor League Baseball and second among non-Triple-A teams...OF John Bay (8) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (7) are second and third in the SAL in HBPs, just one behind Hudson Valley C Eric Genther (9)...Bay and Gutiérrez are third and tied for 4th, respectively, in MiLB for hit-by-pitches.

ROCKIN' RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez enjoyed a nice series at the dish against Greensboro in Brooklyn's last home series...The Venezuela native whacked a bases-clearing 3-run double in the Cyclones' 8-3 win on Saturday of that week...In the last homestand against the Grasshoppers, the 22-year-old was 4-for-16 at the plate with 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 6 walks and 3 runs scored, while maintaining a .435 on-base percentage...For the year, Hernandez is tied for 6th in the league with 15 free passes drawn - four more than anyone else on Brooklyn's roster...The Venezuela native has also reached base safely in 15 of 18 games he's played in 2026 and has walked and struck out the same number of times (15).

AUSTIN POWERS: RHP Channing Austin was brilliant in a pair of starts last week in Hudson Valley...In Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, the Prospect Lefferts Gardens native threw 4.1 shutout innings, while striking out three and surrendering just two hits...On Tuesday of last week, the 24-year-old pitched 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 8...The 8 strikeouts fell 1 shy of his previous career high...Austin whiffed 9 batters over 4.0 innings on June 26, 2025, at Jupiter...Among South Atlantic League arms with at least 16.0 innings, Austin is tied for 5th in the league in ERA (1.62), and tied for 16th in strikeouts (18)...Austin joined RHP Noah Hall as the only Cyclones starters to complete 5.0 innings in a start and the first to accomplish the feat without allowing a run on April 21 at Hudson Valley...The Brooklyn native threw at least 5.0 shutout innings for the first time on May 29, 2025, with Single-A St. Lucie vs. Palm Beach.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard in his start on Tuesday night to open the series...The 25-year-old has 148 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for 2nd and 3rd, respectively, on the all-time list in early April at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native now trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall is also 2nd on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 30 and innings pitched with 146.2, having just passed Bryant (143.1)...In 2025, Hall ranked 2nd in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished 5th in strikeouts (115), tied for 5th in double plays induced (9), 6th in innings (112.2), 9th in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his 3rd-straight Opening Day in 2026.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in Friday, April 17's loss to Greensboro, already the second time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the first time doing so in a 9-inning game...Last Friday, RHPs Wyatt Hudepohl (6), Bryce Jenkins (2), Hoss Brewer (3), Joe Charles (4), and Juan Arnaud (3) were stupendous, striking out 18 while walking only three...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 6-1 win at Aberdeen on June 18, 2025...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island...Cyclones' pitching has whiffed 208 batters this season, which ranks tied for 5th in the South Atlantic League.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: Brooklyn has already played 4 extra-inning games this year, including last Sunday's loss to Greensboro...The Cyclones are 2-2 in such contests...The first three came in back-to-back-to-back games at Jersey Shore from April 9-11...During that stretch, the 'Clones secured their second-straight extra-inning victory in their 6-3 triumph in 10 frames at Jersey Shore on April 11...The extra-inning wins were Brooklyn's first two since their 11-inning, 6-5 triumph vs. Hub City on August 17, 2025...LF Nick Roselli provided the walk-off RBI single in that contest...The victory was Brooklyn's first in extra frames on the road since a 6-3 win in 10 innings at Rome on May 10, 2024...The 3 consecutive extra-inning contests marked the first time that had happened since June 26-28, 2019, at Aberdeen and vs. Lowell...The Cyclones won all 3 of those games, 2-1 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 26, 4-3 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 27, and 5-4 in 11 frames on June 28 vs. Lowell...2B Luke Ritter capped a 5-hit game on June 28 with the walk-off RBI single.

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK!: In addition to a steady dose of returners, the Cyclones have plenty of new faces to kick-start the new year...Of note, 2025 Mets first-round selection INF Mitch Voit joins the squad, in addition to his draft-classmate, third-round pick, INF Antonio Jimenez...Additionally, C Daiverson Gutiérrez projects to be a force in the middle of the lineup...Voit, Jimenez, and Gutiérrez rank as the 7th, 16th, and 25th prospects in the organization, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline...In all, the Cyclones have nine new players on their Opening Day roster.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational high-water mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING: Brooklyn had a record-setting season on the basepaths in 2025...The Cyclones set a new franchise single-season record on July 9 vs. Wilmington when 2B A.J. Ewing stole the team's 182nd base of the campaign, surpassing the previous mark of 181 set by the 2024 squad...In 2025, Brooklyn nabbed 257 stolen bases, good for the 2nd most in the South Atlantic League, behind only Aberdeen (314)...Brooklyn had 2 players with 30-plus steals, 5 players with 20-plus steals, 8 players with 10 or more steals, and 14 players with 5 or more...The Cyclones' 7-6 win vs. Wilmington on April 29 saw them nab a franchise record 9 stolen bases, courtesy of 7 players...The mark topped a previous high of 8 on August 2, 2017, vs. Tri-City.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, 3 alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Cameron Foster made his debut for the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday night in Cleveland...A member of the 2023 squad, Foster worked 1.2 scoreless frames out of Baltimore's bullpen...OF Carson Benge, who started last season with Brooklyn, started for the Mets in right field on Opening Day in Queens just 12 months later...Benge was a force to be reckoned with during his time in High-A, logging a near .900 OPS across his 60 games in the South Atlantic League, earning SAL Post-Season All-Star honors...Additionally, from last year's team, RHP Anthony Nunez, who was traded for OF Cedric Mullins at last year's deadline, made his debut with the Orioles on March 28 after making Baltimore's Opening Day roster...The righty tossed 2.0 shutout innings...In Brooklyn last season, Nunez pitched to a sub-1.00 ERA (0.63) across 10 games out of the bullpen...Last year's 14 debuts in a single season set a new single-season franchise record.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On April 29, 2025, the Cyclones set a new franchise single-game record with nine stolen bases in a 7-6 victory vs. Wilmington in 10 innings...Seven different players swiped a bag, including two each from DH Jesús Báez and C Chris Suero...2B Marco Vargas capped the contest with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold 4 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (7), and INF Antonio Jimenez (16), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...All 3 are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 19, and Gutiérrez at 23, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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