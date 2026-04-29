Four-Run Seventh Lifts Wilmington over Asheville

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - Day baseball at Frawley Stadium on Wednesday saw the Asheville Tourists give up a late advantage to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, leading to an 11-6 loss.

The Tourists (5-18) scored in the first inning, and battled back and forth against the Blue Rocks (12-10) through the early stages of the contest. Asheville held the advantage from the third inning through the sixth inning, highlighted by an Ethan Frey two-run home run to center field.

Trailing 6-4 in the home seventh, Wilmington plated a quartet of runs. The lead was surrendered by Alain Pena (L, 0-3) when a two-run homer made it an 8-6 game. The Blue Rocks added three more to their run total for insurance in the eighth.

Pablo Aldonis (W, 1-0) kept the Asheville bats in check during the late game. However, Max Holy recorded a multi-hit affair for the second day in a row, and Justin Thomas Jr. also tabbed two knocks.

Down two games in the series, Asheville searches for its first win of the week against Wilmington on Thursday, with a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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