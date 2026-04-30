Spartanburgers Falter Late in Series-Opening Loss to Greenville

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Dueling surges of late offense led to a 12-6 Greenville (12-10) win over Hub City (9-12) Tuesday. After Arturo Disla launched a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth, the Drive hit four home runs in a seven-run bottom of the inning.

Disla continued his torrid stretch from last week against Winston-Salem. After nine hits against the Dash, the righty slugger began the series at Fluor Field with a three-hit night, including his fifth big fly of the campaign. Disla is hitting .394, is more than halfway to his 2025 homer total of nine, and Tuesday was his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

Hub City put two in scoring position against Greenville starter Jojo Ingrassia but could not score in the first. 'Burgers starter Aidan Curry worked around three walks in the first two frames to keep the game scoreless. Ingrassia walked the bases loaded with no outs in the third. A bloop single from Paxton Kling and a Quincy Scott fielder's choice brought in the first two runs of the game.

Greenville responded immediately against Curry in the bottom of the third. Justin Gonzales and Henry Godbout began the inning with singles. A wild pitch brough Gonzales in to score. A walk and single loaded the bases before a Jack Winnay sacrifice fly tied the game. Curry eventually left the bases loaded.

Luis Cohen took over on the mound for the Drive in the fourth. The righty reliever quieted Hub City with three shutout innings, allowing just one hit. Curry tossed a scoreless fourth inning, exiting in a tie game with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Anthony Susac used a double play to end the fifth.

Susac returned for the sixth and immediately had two runners in scoring position on a walk and an error. A strikeout and groundout got Susac close to escaping the jam, but a Yoeilin Cespedes homer put the Drive up 5-2.

After Calvin Bickerstaff (W, 3-0) tossed a scoreless inning for the Drive in the seventh, the 'Burgers rallied in the eighth. A walk from Scott and single from Cal Stark put runners at the corners. Chandler Pollard bounced into a fielder's choice to score a run. Luke Hanson drove in Pollard with his second left field wall-ball double of the night. With two outs, Disla clubbed a two-run home run over the left field monster to give Hub City the lead back, 6-5.

After a scoreless seventh inning, Kai Wynyard (L, 0-2) struggled to get outs in the bottom of the eighth. Yophery Rodriguez, Gonzales and Henry Godbout began the inning with three straight solo home runs to power the Drive back in front. With two outs and the bases loaded, Freili Encarnacion smoked a grand slam over the right field wall. The final blow gave Greenville a 12-6 lead; the 'Burgers went down in order in the ninth.

Hub City hopes for a bounce back Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET, as Rangers No. 12 prospect Dalton Pence (0-1, 2.35 ERA) toes the rubber. Ben Hansen (0-0, 11.57 ERA) is Greenville's slated starter. The Spartanburgers' next home series begins May 5. The Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A farm club of the Washington Nationals, are in town. Tuesday is Arturo Disla bobblehead night; tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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