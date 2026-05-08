Perich Walk-Off Secures Hub City's Doubleheader Sweep

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After rain postponed game two of the series on Wednesday, Hub City (15-14) and Wilmington (16-13) faced off for two seven-inning games on Thursday night. After the Spartanburgers rallied for a 7-5 win in game one, Hub City walked off the Blue Rocks in extras in game two 5-4.

Late comeback efforts were the key to both wins. The 'Burgers saw a four-run lead evaporate in game one but battled back with a three-run bottom of the sixth. In game two, Hub City was no-hit into the sixth before a four-spot to tie the game.

Dalton Pence kicked off game one with four shutout innings. The lefty stranded runners on base in all four of his innings. Hub City struck first against Josh Randall in the bottom of the second. Rafe Perich led off with a line-drive home run. Arturo Disla doubled the lead in the third with a home run out of the ballpark. Disla's 481-foot blast marked the longest home run in the history of Fifth Third Park.

The 'Burgers tagged Randall for two more in the fourth. Hub City loaded the bases with one out on singles from Perich, Gleider Figuereo and Yeison Morrobel. A fielder's choice and throwing error allowed two runs in.

Mailon Felix took over from Hub City bullpen in the fifth. Two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases with an out for the Blue Rocks. A TJ White sacrifice fly got Wilmington on the board, and another walk reloaded the bases. Hunter Hines skies a grand slam to right to give the Blue Rocks the lead. Jesus Gamez recorded the final out of the inning.

Randall finished his night with a scoreless fifth, and Gamez (W, 2-0) worked a one-two-three top of the sixth. Brady Hill (L, 1-1) entered to pitch the bottom of the sixth. After two walks, Morrobel lined a single to left to tie the game. Antonis Macias bunted both runners over, and Carter Garate knocked a go-ahead double to score both runners. Eiker Huizi set down the next two batters, and Hub City took a 7-5 lead to the seventh.

Joey Danielson (S, 4) handled the assignment of closing out the game. After a strikeout began the inning, the tying runs reached on a single and a walk. Two more Danielson strikeouts sealed a Spartanburgers win in game one.

Wilmington struck right away in game two. Ronny Cruz started the game with a leadoff single against Enrique Segura, advanced on a soft groundout from Ethan Petry and scored on a single from Angel Feliz. Two innings later, a pair of walks turned into a crooked number for the Blue Rocks. Petry launched a three-run homer off the scoreboard in right-center field to give Wilmington a 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Blue Rocks starter Yoel Tejeda Jr. carved through the Spartanburgers lineup to the tune of five no-hit, scoreless innings. Hub City's piggyback starter, Brock Porter, came in and matched Tejeda frame for frame after the third.

The 'Burgers finally got Tejeda to crack in the sixth. Luke Hanson slapped a one-out single through the right side of the infield. After the second out, Wilmington pulled Tejeda for righty reliever Adam Boucher, who promptly gave up a single to Disla which scored Hanson with the help of an error. Boucher served up a pair of walks to Perich and Maxton Martin and was pulled from the game. The third pitcher of the inning, Pablo Aldonis (L, 2-1), walked Figuereo to slice the Wilmington lead to 4-2. Morrobel shot the third pitch he saw into right field and scored a pair to tie the game.

After Porter retired the first two batters in the top of the seventh and then surrendered a single, Cole Stasio (W, 3-0) took over for the final out. Aldonis set the 'Burgers down in order in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.

Stasio induced a ground ball to short to begin the eighth. Hub City threw out Angel Feliz, the automatic runner, trying to go to third. A single put two on with one out. Morrobel flagged down a deep fly ball in center field and Stasio got another flyout to right to pitch a scoreless inning.

With Chandler Pollard serving as the automatic runner in the bottom of the eighth, Aldonis stayed in the game. Disla hit a ball to the warning track in right, allowing Pollard to tag up. With the infield in, Perich smacked a screaming base hit up the middle to win in walk-off fashion in game two.

J'Briell Easley (0-0, 3.72 ERA) is set to start for the 'Burgers on Friday. Wilmington will counter with Isaac Lyon (0-0, 2.08 ERA). First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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