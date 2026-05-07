Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote: Catchers

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







In honor of the Brooklyn Cyclones' 25th Anniversary, throughout the 2026 season, the team will hold voting for the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team, honoring players and managers who made their impact both on and off the field during their tenures on Coney Island.

Starting on Thursday, May 7, through Wednesday, May 20, at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can select catchers to be named to the Cyclones' 25th Anniversary Team via the link below.

Among the 13 catchers to vote on are:

Adrian ABREU (2014)

Abreu served as Brooklyn's primary catcher in 2014, slashing .236/.325/.316/.641 in 53 games. The then-23-year-old scored 25 runs with 10 extra-base hits, two home runs, 17 RBI, and five stolen bases. On August 31 vs. Staten Island, Abreu collected three hits, including a three-run home run, and drove in four in an 11-3 rout.

Francisco ALVAREZ (2021, 2024)

A mainstay in the New York Mets lineup, Alvarez was a thunderous force for the Cyclones in 2021, and again on a Major League rehab assignment in 2024. During his age-19 season, the Venezuela native hit .241/.347/.521/.868 in 87 games with 36 extra-base hits, 22 home runs, and 58 RBI. Alvarez's 22 blasts were a single-season franchise record at the time, and his arrival on May 25 marked the first time in franchise history that the Mets' No. 1 prospect played on Coney Island. The right-handed slugger represented the Cyclones and Mets during the All-Star Futures Game in Denver, Colo. Alvarez returned to Brooklyn on a rehab assignment in 2024 during which he caught the first nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history, as RHPs Dakota Hawkins, Joey Lancellotti, and Joshua Cornielly dominated Aberdeen at Maimonides Park, 3-0.

Juan CENTENO (2009-10)

Centeno thrived as Brooklyn's backstop in 2009 and 2010. In 64 career games with the franchise, he collected a .256/.304/.342/.645 slashline, adding 13 extra-base knocks, a home run, and 19 RBI. Centeno remains the only catcher in franchise history to start on multiple Opening Days, leading the team in on-base percentage (.417) in 2010. He went on to have a seven-year MLB career, playing 118 games with the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Boston Red Sox.

Dock DOYLE (2008-09)

Named a 2009 New York-Penn League All-Star, Doyle spent parts of two seasons on Coney Island. In 54 games as a 22 and 23-year-old, he hit at a .257/.329/.348/.676 clip with 13 extra-base hits, one home run, and 20 runs batted in.

Jason JACOBS (2006-08)

Jacobs spent parts of three seasons with the Cyclones and was recognized as a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2006 and 2007. The University of Georgia alum posted a .249/.368/.412/.781 clip in 115 games. Jacobs added 52 runs scored, 34 extra-base hits, 14 home runs, and 61 RBI. The former 20th-round pick is fourth all-time in franchise history in games caught (72) and led the team in total bases (116), home runs (12), RBI (46), and slugging percentage (.487) in 2007.

Mike JACOBS (2001)

A member of the Cyclones' inaugural team and 2001 co-New York-Penn League Championship squad, Jacobs launched the first grand slam in franchise history on July 1, 2001, vs. New Jersey. He also capped the first professional baseball game in Brooklyn since 1957 with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning vs. Mahoning Valley. As a 20-year-old, he played just 19 games with Brooklyn before being transferred to Single-A Columbia. Jacobs hit .288/.364/.409/.773 in those contests with five doubles, a home run, and 15 RBI. The Chula Vista, Calif. native went on to play seven years in the Majors with the New York Mets, Florida Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brett KAY (2001)

Kay played alongside Jacobs on Brooklyn's inaugural and co-championship team in 2001. In 49 contests, the then-21-year-old hit at a .311/.380/.467/.847 pace with 28 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, five home runs, and 18 runs batted in.

José MENA (2019; 2021-23)

No one has caught more games (119) in franchise history than Mena. Over four different seasons with the Cyclones spanning their short-season and full-season history, the backstop hit at a .238/.281/.344/.625 clip in 162 games. Mena scored 56 runs, 35 extra-base hits, 11 home runs, and 59 RBI. The Cotuí, D.R. native paced the team in on-base percentage (.352) in 2019.

Drake OSBORN (2023-24)

Osborn thrived as Brooklyn's backup catcher in 2023 and 2024. The Louisiana-Lafayette alum is fifth in franchise history in games caught (70) and tallied a .208/.295/.382/.677 slashline in 87 overall contests. Osborn added 45 runs, 25 extra-base hits, 12 home runs, and 39 RBI during his time on Coney Island.

Kevin PARADA (2023)

The Mets' 2022 first-round selection was a key producer in Brooklyn's lineup during the 2023 season. Parada led the team in batting average (.265) and on-base percentage (.340) during the campaign, hitting .265/.340/.447/.787 in 87 games. The Georgia Tech standout accumulated 44 runs scored, 36 extra-base hits, 11 home runs, and 42 RBI. Parada also delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning on June 7, 2023, vs. Greenville, a contest impacted due to air quality from Canadian wildfires.

Kevin PLAWECKI (2012)

Before an eight-year Major League career with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers, Plawecki made his professional debut in Brooklyn. During the 2012 season, the former first-round pick hit at a .250/.345/.384/.729 clip in 61 games with 15 extra-base knocks, seven home runs, and 27 RBI. Plawecki led the team and ranked in the Top 10 in the New York-Penn League in round-trippers (7).

Hayden SENGER (2018; 2021)

Senger impressed behind the dish for the Cyclones during their time as the Mets' short-season and High-A affiliate. New York's 24th-round pick in 2018 posted a .270/.369/.432/.801 line with Brooklyn over 33 affairs. Senger added 12 extra-base hits, two home runs, and 16 runs batted in during his time on Coney Island. Before making his big-league debut in Queens, Senger capped his Brooklyn tenure with a walk-off home run in his final at-bat on May 23, 2021, vs. Hudson Valley.

Chris SUERO (2024-25)

In addition to thriving at first base and left field, Suero was a force behind the plate for Brooklyn in 2024 and 2025. A member of the Cyclones' South Atlantic League championship squad, the Bronx native combined to hit .233/.366/.397/.764 in 161 games with the franchise, including 45 extra-base hits, 20 home runs, 96 RBI, and 40 stolen bases. Recognized as a 2025 SAL Post-Season All-Star, Suero is second all-time in games caught (97) and powered the go-ahead three-run home run in the 8th inning of the Cyclones' first-half clinching victory on June 19, 2025, at Aberdeen.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.