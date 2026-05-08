Grasshoppers Drop 6-4 Contest to Greenville

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive 6-4 on Thursday, May 7. With the win, the Drive improved to 14-16 on the season while the Grasshoppers dropped to 18-12. Greenville outhit Greensboro 16-7 in the contest.

Infielder Jhonny Severino paced the Grasshoppers offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored. Outfielder Edward Florentino followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included one RBI and one run scored. Wyatt Sanford and Easton Carmichael also recorded hits for Greensboro.

Greenville's offense was led by infielder Yoeilin Cespedes, who finished 2-for-5 with one run scored. Outfielder Yophery Rodriguez added a 2-for-4 outing with one RBI and one run scored. Every batter in the Drive lineup recorded at least one hit in the game.

Southpaw Victor Cabreja made the start for Greensboro, striking out one while allowing nine hits and four earned runs across three innings. Brian Mena was charged with the loss and fell to 0-3 on the season.

Austin Ehrlicher started on the mound for Greenville, recording four strikeouts while allowing one earned run and two walks over 1.1 innings. Brandon Neely earned the win for the Drive and improved to 1-1 on the year.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Friday May 8, for ZOOperstars Live! and FANomenal Fireworks Friday at 7:00PM, presented by Procter & Gamble. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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