Sanford Delivers in the Clutch as Greensboro Walks off Greenville

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a dramatic 13-12 victory over the Greenville Drive on Wednesday May 6, as Wyatt Sanford delivered a walk-off single to cap a back-and-forth contest. With the win, Greensboro improved to 18-11 on the season, while Greenville fell to 13-16. The Drive outhit the Grasshoppers 17-14, committing two errors compared to Greensboro's one.

Sanford paced the Grasshoppers' offense with an outstanding performance, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI, and three runs scored, including the game-winning hit. Matt King contributed efficiently, finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI. Additional hits for Greensboro were recorded by Jhonny Severino (2), Brian Sanchez (2), Sammy Stafura, Edward Florentino, Jared Jones, Tony Blanco Jr., and Shalin Polanco.

Greenville's offense was led by Ronny Hernandez, who went 4-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and four runs scored. Yoeilin Cespedes followed, going 2-for-5 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Every member of the Drive lineup recorded a hit in the team's 17-hit effort.

On the mound, Greensboro starter Carlson Reed struck out three over 4.2 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on 12 hits with one walk. Jose Garces earned the win in relief, improving to 1-0 on the season.

For Greenville, starter Kyson Witherspoon recorded five strikeouts over four innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits with one walk. PJ Labriola was charged with the loss and fell to 2-2 on the year.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Thursday May 7, for Thirsty Thursday at 6:30PM presented by Action Greensboro. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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