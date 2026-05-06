Blue Rocks Send Asheville Packing in Near-Series Sweep

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, Del - After a difficult series on the road against the Frederick Keys, the Blue Rocks returned to Frawley Stadium ready to put their noses to the grindstone.

The Asheville Tourists were the first to crack the scoreboard in game one with a sac-fly in the top of the third. However, Wilmington was quick to respond with a solo homerun from Devin Fitz-Gerald. The second baseman is currently averaging just under 300 with a 0.293 average, and is tied for the team lead in hits with Ethan Petry at 27 hits.

With the Blue Rocks and Tourists neck-and-neck after the fifth, Wilmington turned up the heat. Fitz-Gerald and Ronny Cruz knocked in back-to-back triples to contribute to a five-spot in the bottom of the sixth to secure a lopsided win for the Blue Rocks.

The following night, Wilmington picked up another decisive win over Asheville to improve to 2-0 in the series. While the Blue Rocks saw multiple impressive hits from the plate, including a homerun from Petry and Elijah Green, what stood out from Wilmington's performance was their ability to rattle the Tourists' bullpen. Four of the Blue Rocks' 11 runs came via a walk or an error. A high offensive-IQ has been key to Wilmington's running game and overall strategy as they currently sit behind Asheville and Frederick for the league lead in stolen bases with 62.

Thursday, despite recording seven hits, the Blue Rocks struggled to create scoring opportunities. Heading into the ninth inning, Wilmington was on the precipice of suffering a shutout. However, remaining true to the Ted Tom mantra of busting their tails each night, Wilmington rallied to score three in the bottom of the ninth.

Yoel Tejeda Jr. got the start on the mound for the Blue Rocks in game four. Tejeda set the tone early on, dealing five scoreless innings and striking out five batters. After 5.1 innings of work, Tejeda posted an 87-45 pitch to strike ratio. However, in the top of the sixth, Tejeda was charged with three earned runs as Asheville battled back to tie the score. Deadlocked, the Blue Rocks and Tourists sent the match into extra innings. Green knocked in a triple in the bottom of the 10th to keep the Blue Rocks alive. Then, in the bottom of the 12th, Green once again came to the Blue Rocks' rescue with a line drive to left field to walk-off the Tourists and secure the 7-6 victory for Wilmington.

Heading into Saturday's matchup, the Blue Rocks were ahead 3-1 in the series with the chance to clinch the series win Saturday night. Newly appointed Blue Rock, Isaac Lyon got the start on the bump. Lyon was acquired by the Nationals Organization in December as a piece of the Jose Ferrer trade with the Seattle Mariners. He began the season with the Fredericksburg Nationals and was brought up to the Blue Rocks on April 20 along with Ronny Cruz. Lyon and Asheville's starting pitcher were locked in a pitcher's duel, as both arms dealt four scoreless innings.

Left handed-pitcher Gavin Bruni entered in relief for Lyon in the fifth inning. Bruni dealt four scoreless innings allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out five to earn the win. Catcher Caleb Farmer broke open the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh with a sac-fly to score T.J. White. Wilmington packed on nine runs in the seventh and eighth to clinch the series win with a 9-3 victory.

Wilmington closed out the series with a narrow win over Asheville on Sunday, May 3rd. The Blue Rocks and Tourists were neck-and-neck through six innings. However, a two run homer from Green secured the 6-5 victory for Wilmington. Green currently leads the Blue Rocks in home runs with six.

Next for Wilmington, the Blue Rocks hit the road for a long bus ride down to Spartanburg, S.C. The Blue Rocks are seeking vengeance as they face the Spartanburgers for the second time this season. Wilmington currently sits 0.5 games behind Greensboro for the North Division lead with a 15-11 record. Hub City is ranked fourth in the South Division with a 13-13 record. First pitch for game one is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 6:35 P.M. EST.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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