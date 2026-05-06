Around the Farm: Never Say Die

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Nationals organization saw many heavy-hitting wins around the system these past two weeks. The Fredericksburg Nationals emerged as a shining star as they currently lead the North Division of the Carolina League. As new talent develops across the organization, the Nationals look to strive towards their goals at all levels.

Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals competed against the Atlanta Braves in a four-game series at home. The Braves are currently dominating the NL East standings with a 25-11 record and the Nationals sit just behind them. Washington picked up a lofty 11-4 win over Atlanta in game two, but ultimately the Braves captured the series win 3-1. The Nats then hit the road to face the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets in back-to-back three game series'.

Washington saw smashing success during their stint on the road, picking up two series wins. The highlight of their road trip was an exhilarating 14-2 victory over the Mets, which featured a first-career grand slam from 2023 Blue Rock, Brady House.

Riding the high of victory, the Nationals returned to Nats Park to face the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game test. Washington swept Milwaukee during their first meeting in early April, putting small-ball tactics to use and beating the Brewers at their own game. The Brewers stormed into Nats park with a vengeance as Jacob Misiorowski dealt a no-hitter to kick-off the series. Milwaukee took the series 2-1, but Washington ended on a high-note with a 3-2 win to cap off the series.

Next on the slate for Washington is a series with the Minnesota Twins at home.

Rochester Red Wings

After falling short against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in their home-opener series, Rochester looked to avenge itself against the RailRiders and remain above a 0.500 record. Hopes were high for the Red Wings as they secured their first shutout win of the season, highlighted by a homer from 2023 Blue Rock Andrew Pinkney and a flawless bullpen performance led by 2021 Blue Rock Jackson Rutledge. The Red Wings continued to bring the fight, but ultimately dropped the series after back-to-back walk-off losses.

The Red Wings then returned to ESL Ballpark to take on the Worcester Red Sox. Rochester smashed past the Woo-Sox in game one of the series with an exhilarating 10-1 victory. Former Wilmington Blue Rock Trey Lipscomb led the squad with three hits on the night, including an RBI single. After battling some difficult weather, games two and three were restructured for a 14-inning double-header. The Woo-Sox managed to sweep Rochester in the double-header and secure a 10-5 victory on Friday, May 1. However, the Red Wings soared back to split the series with back-to-back wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Rochester will take a short road-trip to face the Syracuse Mets. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 6:35 PM EST.

Harrisburg Senators

The Senators faced the Altoona Curve at home in a six-game series. Harrisburg was effective from the plate, scoring in five consecutive innings to take game one. However, Altoona found their fire to take the series lead 3-2. Game five, which was originally scheduled for April 25, was postponed due to inclement weather. Harrisburg and Altoona will finish out the series on May 14 during a double-header as the Senators will look to split the series with the Curve.

Harrisburg then traveled to Akron, O.H. to face the Rubber Ducks. The Senators and Rubber Ducks went back-and-forth ultimately splitting the six-game series after an explosive 13-11 victory for Harrisburg to cap off the series.

The Senators will look to remain in the win column as they face the Erie Sea Wolves at home. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 6:35 PM EST.

Fredericksburg Nationals

Fredericksburg was on a roll these past two weeks. After dropping game one 12-2 to the Salem Ridge Yaks, the Nationals bounced back to take the series 4-2. The highlight of the series was a 7-0 shutout victory in game six. The Nationals saw continued success as they clinched the series against the Hickory Crawdads with four consecutive wins. Fredericksburg bounced back to cap off the series with a 9-1 win on Sunday, May 3rd.

Fredericksburg currently leads the North Division of the Carolina League with a 19-8 overall record. They post a heavy home-crowd advantage, with a 13-2 record at-home. The Nationals will look to continue their success on the road as they face the Hill City Howlers. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30 PM EST.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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