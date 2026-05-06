Renegades Emphatically End Skid

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades broke their five-game losing streak with an 11-1 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park.

The 11 runs scored by the Renegades are a new season-high, and Wednesday's game was the third time this season that they have scored double-digit runs.

Every Renegade batter reached base, and all but one had a hit. Six Renegades had multi-hit games.

Three Renegades grabbed multiple RBIs, three scored multiple runs, and two grabbed multiple walks.

The Renegades drew 10 walks, seven of which came in the first three innings.

Renegades pitchers worked around a lot of trouble, walking nine and still allowing just one run.

RHP Luis Serna (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K, 0 HR) dealt his third scoreless start of the season and second in a row. Serna has thrown 10.2 scoreless innings across his last two starts.

Serna stranded seven runners on base in the first four innings. Four of the seven runners stranded were in scoring position.

Serna has struck out at least five batters in four of his five starts this season and has three starts with at least six punchouts.

3B Roderick Arias (3-for-4, R, 2B, 4 RBIs) had a season-high 4 RBI and drove in a run in each of his first three plate appearances.

Arias extended his hitting streak to seven-straight and his team-high on-base streak to 11. Arias is 9-for- 26 (.346) over the hitting streak with 9 RBI, 3 BB, and a stolen base.

Arias has an extra base hit in two straight games (1 double, 1 HR).

2B Kaeden Kent (2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 3 BB, SB) got on base in each of his first five plate appearances.

Kent extended his hitting streak to five straight games. Kent is 9-for-21 (.429) over the streak with 5 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, and 3 RBI.

Kent has a hit in 14 of his last 15 games played.

SS Core Jackson (3-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB) reached base in every plate appearance on Wednesday.

Jackson grabbed his fifth multi-hit performance of the season.

This is the second time this season that Jackson has gotten on base each time he's made a plate appearance. The first was on 4/24 vs Brooklyn (3-for-3, 2B, 3B, RBI).

RF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB) grabbed his second multi-RBI performance of the season, and his first since 4/15 at Frederick (3 RBI).

Rodriguez has gotten on base in 10 of his last 11 games played, going 10-for-41 (.244) over the stretch with 3 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, and 7 BB.

Rodriguez was one of three Renegades to grab multiple RBIs, joining 1B Kyle West and 3B Roderick Arias.

CF Camden Troyer (2-for-5, 2 R, SB) grabbed his sixth multi-hit performance of the season, and his second his last three games played.

Troyer was one of three Renegades to score twice, joining 2B Kaeden Kent and LF Connor McGinnis.

Troyer has hits in four of his last five, going 6-for-16 at the plate (.375) with 4 R, 2 HR, 6 RBIs.

LF Connor McGinnis (2-for-4, 2 R, BB) had his first multi-hit game of the season in his first appearance of the series against Winston-Salem.

McGinnis has a four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-15 (.333) with one HR, two RBIs, and four runs.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.