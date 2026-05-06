Keys Wins Third Straight Game in Decisive Victory over BlueClaws

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys recorded their third straight win in game two of the six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) Wednesday afternoon, winning by a score of 11-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys led from the second inning on to take down the BlueClaws for a second straight game, as they currently sit four games above .500 heading into the third game of the series Thursday night at home.

Each side traded a run in the first inning, with the BlueClaws getting their run on a passed ball, while a solo home run for Ike Irish tied things up at one approaching the second.

In the bottom of the second, Frederick scored five runs courtesy of an RBI single from Maikol Hernandez, an RBI single from Reed Trimble, a bases loaded walk drawn by Wehiwa Aloy, and a two-RBI double from Victor Figueroa. This put the Keys lead up to five at 6-1 through two innings Wednesday afternoon.

Following a scoreless third for inning for both sides, Jersey Shore got one run back in the top of the fourth, but a two-run homer from Aloy put the lead up to six at 8-2 for Frederick entering the fifth in the Key City.

Colin Yeaman launched a solo shot to left in the bottom of the sixth to put the Keys lead up to seven at 9-2 going into the sixth, with the home team continuing to push all the right buttons early on.

After both sides went off the board in the sixth, Keagan Gillies and Chandler Marsh combined to throw a scoreless seventh inning of relief, taking the game into the eighth with the home team leading by seven.

The BlueClaws answered back with two runs in the top of the eighth with a two-run home run, but Frederick responded with two more runs courtesy of RBIs from Irish and Aloy, giving the Keys an 11-4 advantage heading into the ninth up 11-4.

Despite the BlueClaws getting one more run in the top of the ninth, Braeden Sloan finished the job by striking out the last man he faced, as the Keys won game two of six by a score of 11-5 Wednesday afternoon.

The Keys and BlueClaws meet for the third time in as many days Thursday night for game three of the six-game series, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Thursday's game represents the first Sensory Friendly Night of the season, meaning there will no flashing lights, softer sounds, and sensory spaces available for fans. It will also be the third Taphouse Thursday of the season as well as another night of the Keys's Friends and Family 4-Pack ticket offer.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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