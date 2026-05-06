Davis Homers, But Keys Top Claws 11-5 on Wednesday

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Luke Davis hit his second home run in three days but the BlueClaws fell 11-5 on Wednesday to Frederick.

The Keys (16-12) have now taken the first two games of their series with Jersey Shore (14-14).

The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning when John Spikerman walked, stole second and third, and then scored on a passed ball. Frederick, however, responded in the bottom of the inning on a home run from Ike Irish to tie the game.

Frederick then added five more runs in the second inning. Maikol Hernandez and Reed Trimble had RBI singles. After a bases loaded walk to Wehiwa Aloy, Victor Figueroa doubled in two more to push the lead to 6-1.

BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh (0-3) came out after 1.2 innings, allowing six runs on five hits.

While the BlueClaws scored on an error in the fourth, Frederick added home runs by Aloy and Collin Yeaman in the fourth and fifth innings off Giussepe Velasquez to push the lead to 9-2.

Luke Davis, who homered on Sunday, homered for the BlueClaws in the eighth inning. It was his seventh professional home run.

Aloy and Ike Irish doubled in runs in the bottom of the eighth for Frederick.

Devin Saltiban had three hits and Brock Vradenburg had two hits for the BlueClaws. Giussepe Velasquez gave up three runs in five innings of relief for Jersey Shore.

Aloy went 4-4 with a home run and four RBIs while Irish had three hits and scored four runs, plus his leadoff home run.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:00 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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