Renegades Game Notes - 5/6/2026

Published on May 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (14-13) vs. Winston-Salem Dash (17-11)

RHP Luis Serna (1-0, 2.05 ERA) vs. RHP Seth Keener (1-0, 4.86 ERA)

| Game 24 | Home Game 14 | Wednesday, May 6, 2026 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 11:05 a.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Today's Theme Game: Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

Postgame: Launch-A-Ball

WELCOMING WINSTON-SALEM: The Hudson Valley Renegades return home this week for a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash. It's the first and only series between these two teams this season. In 2025, the Renegades and the Dash only faced off once as well, with the teams splitting the six-game series 3-3 in Winston-Salem. The Renegades are 8-10 against the Dash all-time. This is the first ever meeting between the two teams at Heritage Financial Park.

HEART BREAKERS: The Renegades have lost five straight games for the first time this season, and all but one were one-run losses. The Renegades scored first in three of the four one-loss games, taking a multi-run lead in two of them. Hudson Valley scored in the top of the ninth inning on two occasions, and it pushed a game into the 10th inning once. Hudson Valley is 3-4 in one-run games and 1-3 in extra-inning games. The five-game losing streak matches the Renegades' longest losing streak of 2025 (8/22 - 8/27).

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch last Thursday night and now has an MiLB-leading 11 HBPs in 2026. Through only 22 games, Genther is already only 4 HBPs shy of tying the Renegades single-season record for HBP of 15, belonging to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). Garrett Martin holds the Yankees-era record with 14 HBP in 2024. However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023. Genther is on pace to be hit by 63 pitches this season.

COMING TO AN END: Kaeden Kent saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday night at Jersey Shore, during which he was one of the hottest hitters in MiLB. He hit .421/.476/.711 with 3 HR and 15 RBI during the streak, and was tied for second among all MiLB players in RBIs and tied for eighth in hits (16). However, he went 2-5 with a 2B and two runs in his first game back in the lineup since dropping his hitting streak. Similarly, C Eric Genther saw his 21-game on-base streak come to an end on 5/3 at Jersey Shore. Genther became the first Renegade to surpass a 20-game on-base streak since Josh Moylan did it last year, reaching 29 straight from mid-July to August.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently five Renegades players with multi-game on-base streaks, three players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long, and one with an on-base streak of 10. Roderick Arias is the Renegade with the 10-game on-base streak, his longest of the season. Three Renegades lost their multi-game on-base streaks in last night's loss to the Dash.

CATCHING FIRE: The Renegades won eight of nine going into their four-game losing streak at Jersey Shore. The run moved them from fourth place in the South Atlantic League North into the top spot. Over the nine-game stretch, Hudson valley outscored its opponents 55-35, beating Brooklyn five times, Frederick once, and Jersey Shore twice over the stretch. Renegades bats hit .254/.357/.405 with 40 BB and 72 K over the nine games. The pitching staff had a 3.15 ERA, the best mark in the South Atlantic League over the stretch.

CARDIAC 'GADES: During their recent run of strong play, the Renegades won four games in their last at-bat, and have come from behind to win three times. They won the first two games against Brooklyn last week on walk off home runs hit by INF Kaeden Kent (Tuesday) and INF Kyle West (Wednesday), and picked up extra-inning wins on the road at Frederick on April 19 and Jersey Shore on April 29. Kent and West's walk-off homers marked the first time in the Portal Era (since 2005) that the Renegades hit walk-off home runs in back-to-back games. Hudson Valley is also improved to 2-1 in extra-inning games this season, and is 3-1 in one-run games and 7-3 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs.

KAEDEN'S WORLD: Kaeden Kent has been on a tear since the Renegades won eight of 10 to end April. Since 4/19, Kent has a South Atlantic League-leading 22 hits and a .385 batting average (which ranks in the top-five in the leauge over the stretch). Additionally, Kent is tied for the league in RBIs (17) and is tied for the ninth most doubles (5).

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the best ERA in the South Atlantic League (3.45). The 'Gades are the only team in the South Atlantic league with an ERA under 3.50, and they're one of just four teams in the league with an ERA below 4.00. This should come as little surprise, as the Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019.

Ks FOR EVERYONE: Through the first 27 games of the season, Hudson Valley struck out a league second-best 294 batters. The Renegades are averaging 10.89 Ks per game and have struck out double-digit batters in all but seven contests this season.

ROLLERCOASTER APRIL: The Renegades got off to a strong start in 2026, putting together a 14-9 record. The 'Gades had the best ERA in the South Atlantic League in April (3.15) and the fourth best batting average (.229). However, there were many ebbs and flows in the first month of the season for Hudson Valley. The 'Gades started 2026 by winning each of their first two, then they lost five of six in their first home series against Wilmington, and they finished the month winning eight of their last 10 games.

FIXIN' AT HERITAGE FINANCIAL: The Renegades opened up their 2026 home slate with a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The 'Gades lost five of six games to the Blue Rocks, making it the first time Hudson Valley has lost five games in a six-game home series since August 2023 when it lost five of six to Jersey Shore. However, the 'Gades won five of six against Brooklyn in their last homestand, improving their home record to 6-6. Last season, the Renegades were 44-21 at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record in the South Atlantic League, and the second-best home record in High-A baseball. The Renegades trailed only the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET, A+) in the category.

BEST IN THE BIZ: RHP Luis Serna was named the South Atlantic League pitcher of the week for his nearly flawless performance against Wilmington on 4/9. Serna dealt a career-high 7.0 innings, and tied a career-high 10 strikeouts in his first start in High-A. He allowed one hit and zero runs, leading the Renegades to their first shutout of the 2026 season. Serna is one of only two Renegades arms (Jack Cebert) to pitch for 6.0+ innings in a start this season.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: Since the start of the 2018 season, the Renegades have thrown 95 shutouts in 797 games (8.39 games per shutout), by far the most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The second-place team, Montgomery (TB, AA), has thrown 86 shutouts in 939 games (10.92 games per shutout). The only other active MiLB team with fewer than 800 games played from 2018-24 with more than 60 shutouts thrown is Brooklyn (NYM, A+), with 64 in 794 games (12.41 games per shutout). The Renegades have one shutout this season, thanks to RHP Luis Serna who dealt 7.0 scoreless innings against Wilmington on 4/9.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

STAR-STUDDED ROSTER: The Renegades Break Camp Roster features seven of the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline rankings, led by LHP Pico Kohn (#10). Joining him are INF Core Jackson (#12), INF Kaeden Kent (#13), OF Wilson Rodriguez (#18), RHP Rory Fox (#21), RHP Sean Paul Liñan (#23) and RHP Jack Cebert (#25). An eighth, RHP Bryce Cunningham (#7), begins the season on the Renegades 7-day Injured List. Many of these are new names to the Yankees top prospects lists, as the organization has traded 17 of their top 30 prospects since the beginning of the 2025 season.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (235), At-Bats (787), Hits (182), Singles (116), Doubles (43), Extra-Base Hits (66), Total Bases (274), Runs (105), RBI (104), Walks (127) and Strikeouts (271). Moylan became the first Renegade ever to surpass 100 career RBIs against Brooklyn on 4/25. Moylan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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