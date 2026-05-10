Weather Only Delays Renegades Win

Published on May 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park, 8-1, behind dominant pitching. First pitch was delayed by one hour and 43 minutes due to rain.

Hudson Valley pitching did not allow a hit until the top of the seventh inning, and it only allowed total three base runners over nine innings.

Eight of nine Renegades batters got on base and six got hits.

Four different Renegades batters got an extra base hit (3 doubles, 1 triple, and 1 home run).

The Renegades grabbed at least one hit in six of eight innings and scored runs in five of eight.

The Renegades have not committed an error in any of the five games in the series with the Dash, their longest team errorless streak of the season.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) delivered his second scoreless start and his first hitless start of the season.

Liñan retired the first 13 batters he faced, striking out six of them.

Liñan tied his season-high strikeout total with seven. All seven punchout pitches were on changeups.

This is the first time this season that Liñan hasn't allowed a run in a start longer than 2.2 IP.

SS Kaeden Kent (3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI) has two multi-hit performances against the Dash this series and 14 this season.

Kent has hits in 16 of his last 19 games, going 29-for-76 (.382) with 21 RBI, 8 BB, a .430 OBP, and a 1.022 OPS.

Kent leads the South Atlantic League in hits (41).

Kent has hits in all but one game this series, and is 6-for-18 (.373) with 4 R, 2 RBI, 4 BB, and 2 SB.

Kent has at least one RBI in five of his last seven games played.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R) has gotten on base in 13 of his last 14 games played.

Rodriguez is 15-for-51 (.294) over the stretch with 5 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, and 7 BB.

Rodriguez is batting a .345 AVG in the month of May, 176 points better than his April AVG.

Saturday night was Rodriguez's first time grabbing multiple extra-base hits in a game.

1B Kyle West (2-for-5, 3B, R, K) has hits in three of five games this series. This was his first multi-hit performance of the series.

West legged out his first triple of the year and his sixth extra-base hit.

Saturday night was West's fifth multi-hit performance of the season and his first since 4/23 vs. Brooklyn.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB) hit his third home run of the year and his eighth extra-base hit of the year.

Gonzalez has 12 hits this season, and eight of them have been for extra bases.

Gonzalez is tied with three others for the team lead in home runs (Kaeden Kent, Camden Troyer and Josh Moylan).

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-3, BB) got his third hit of the series and his first since Wednesday.

Troyer is batting 86 points better in May (.292) than he did in April (.206).

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-3, 2B, R, BB) has hits in six of his last seven games played. He has doubled in back-to-back games.

McGinnis is 8-for-24 (.333) over the stretch with 2 2B, HR, and 4 RBI.

McGinnis is batting a team third-best .333 AVG to begin the month of May.

RHP Tony Rossi (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) went three up, three down to close the ballgame.

Rossi has not allowed a run to cross since 4/7 vs. Wilmington. That spans nine appearances and 8.1 IP.

Rossi has struck out at least two batters in five of his last seven appearances.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.