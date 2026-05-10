Saltiban Drives in Five as Claws Roll in Frederick

Published on May 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Devin Saltiban had three hits and five RBIs as the BlueClaws snapped a four game losing streak in style with a 10-5 win over Frederick on Saturday night.

Jersey Shore (15-16) got back within a game of .500 with the win. Frederick fell to 18-13 after they had won the first four games of the series.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a three run double from Saltiban.

Saltiban drove in another run in the third inning with an RBI single.

After Frederick got a run in the third, the BlueClaws exploded for four runs in the fourth. Carter Mathison scored the first after doubling, stealing third and scoring on a throwing error. John Spikerman also drove in a run on a squeeze bunt.

Saltiban doubled home a run in the fifth while Joel Dragoo singled home another.

Meanwhile, BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves gave up one run over a season-long five innings. He struck out nine, matching a season high, and walked just two.

Wilmer Blanco, a right-hander who joined the BlueClaws earlier on Saturday, got the last nine outs. He gave up four runs, all in the ninth. After Ryan Stafford doubled in two to cut the lead to five, Ike Irish popped out to end the game.

Saltiban finished 3-5 with two doubles and five RBIs. He has 11 hits and nine RBIs in the last four games.

Joel Dragoo also had three hits while Kodey Shojinaga had two for Jersey Shore.

The teams wrap up their six game series on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

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