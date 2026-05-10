Five Home Runs Power Grasshoppers Past Greenville, 10-4

Published on May 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive 10-4 on Saturday, May 9. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 20-12 on the season while the Drive fell to 14-18. Greensboro outhit Greenville 12-4, while the Drive committed three errors in the contest.

Outfielder Shalin Polanco paced the Grasshoppers offense with a perfect 4-for-4 performance that included a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Catcher Axiel Plaz also turned in a strong night at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and three runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Jared Jones (2), Wyatt Sanford, Edward Florentino, Jhonny Severino, and Matt King.

Infielder Henry Godbout led the Drive offensively, going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and one run scored. Jack Winnay, Mason White, and Antonio Anderson each added a hit for Greenville.

Righthanded pitcher Cameron Keshock got the start for Greensboro and delivered a dominant outing, recording a career-high nine strikeouts over five innings. Keshock allowed just three walks while earning his first win of the season to improve to 1-1.

Righthanded pitcher Marcus Phillips started on the mound for Greenville and struck out three batters over 2.1 innings. Phillips allowed six hits, five earned runs, and two walks while taking the loss and falling to 0-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Sunday May 10, for Mother's Day and Family Funday Sunday at 2:00PM, presented by Cone Health. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

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