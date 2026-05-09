Grasshoppers Collect 13 Hits in Win over Greenville

Published on May 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive 7-1 on Friday evening. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 19-12 on the season while the Drive fell to 14-17. Greensboro outhit Greenville 13-4, while the Grasshoppers committed one error.

Outfielder Ivan Brethowr led the way offensively for Greensboro, going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double, three RBI, and one run scored. Jared Jones followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Brian Sanchez (2), Matt King (2), Yordany De Los Santos, Easton Carmichael, Tony Blanco Jr., and Jhonny Severino.

Infielder Mason White paced the Drive offense, finishing 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for Greenville came from Yoelin Cespedes, G Rodriguez, and Ronny Hernandez.

Righthanded pitcher Carlos Castillo started on the mound for Greensboro, recording two strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. Treyson Peters earned the win for the Grasshoppers to improve to 1-0 on the season, while Kyle Larson collected his first save of the year.

Lefthanded pitcher Dylan Brown got the start for Greenville, striking out six while allowing seven hits, three earned runs, and one walk across four innings. Brown was charged with the loss and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Saturday May 9, for Spectacular Fireworks Saturday at 6:30PM, presented by Cone Health. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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