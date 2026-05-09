Grasshoppers Collect 13 Hits in Win over Greenville
Published on May 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive 7-1 on Friday evening. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 19-12 on the season while the Drive fell to 14-17. Greensboro outhit Greenville 13-4, while the Grasshoppers committed one error.
Outfielder Ivan Brethowr led the way offensively for Greensboro, going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double, three RBI, and one run scored. Jared Jones followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Brian Sanchez (2), Matt King (2), Yordany De Los Santos, Easton Carmichael, Tony Blanco Jr., and Jhonny Severino.
Infielder Mason White paced the Drive offense, finishing 1-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for Greenville came from Yoelin Cespedes, G Rodriguez, and Ronny Hernandez.
Righthanded pitcher Carlos Castillo started on the mound for Greensboro, recording two strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. Treyson Peters earned the win for the Grasshoppers to improve to 1-0 on the season, while Kyle Larson collected his first save of the year.
Lefthanded pitcher Dylan Brown got the start for Greenville, striking out six while allowing seven hits, three earned runs, and one walk across four innings. Brown was charged with the loss and fell to 0-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Saturday May 9, for Spectacular Fireworks Saturday at 6:30PM, presented by Cone Health. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Spartanburgers Drop Friday Showdown to Even Series - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Renegades Walk off Winston-Salem - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Rome Scores Seven in the Second Inning as Asheville Falls - Asheville Tourists
- Grasshoppers Collect 13 Hits in Win over Greenville - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Games Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Friday, May 8 - at Bowling Green (7:35 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Rangers Announce Minor League Award Winners for April - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Renegades Game Notes - 5/8/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Collect 13 Hits in Win over Greenville
- Grasshoppers Drop 6-4 Contest to Greenville
- Sanford Delivers in the Clutch as Greensboro Walks off Greenville
- Grasshoppers Open Homestand with 11-9 Win over Drive
- Combat Vet & Country Musician Scotty Hasting Headlines 'Hoppers "Military Appreciation Game" on May 29th