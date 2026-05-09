Spartanburgers Drop Friday Showdown to Even Series

Published on May 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After a doubleheader sweep for Hub City on Thursday, Wilmington (17-13) responded with a 6-3 win over the Spartanburgers (15-15) on Friday. The Blue Rocks used three solo home runs and hits in all nine innings for the win.

Hub City starter J'Briell Easley worked around a single and a walk in each of the first two innings. Devin Fitz-Gerald led off the top of the third with a solo home run to give Wilmington the first lead of the game. Easley set down the side in order after the blast, finishing his day after three innings and one run allowed.

Wilmington starter Isaac Lyon silenced the 'Burgers bats early on Friday night. Hub City did not record a hit against Lyon until Malcolm Moore blooped a double with one out in the fourth. Lyon stranded Moore with back-to-back strikeouts. The Blue Rocks pulled Lyon after his four shutout innings.

Joe Adametz (L, 2-2) took over in the fourth on the mound for Hub City. The lefty worked around a leadoff walk to start his day but could not escape trouble in the fifth. Randal Diaz led off with a double and stole third base. With one out, Ronny Cruz singled him home. Wilmington upped its lead to 3-0 in the sixth on a solo home run from Kevin Bazzell.

After a scoreless fifth from Gavin Bruni (W, 2-1) out of the Blue Rocks bullpen, Hub City's offense came to life in the sixth. Luke Hanson led off the inning with a double off the wall in left. A broken-bat single from Paxton Kling put runners at the corners. Arturo Disla's sacrifice fly scored Hanson for the first run of the game for Hub City. Malcolm Moore smacked a single, and a balk put two runners in scoring position. Maxton Martin drove them both in with a single.

Adametz kept the game tied with a scoreless seventh but could not do the same in the eighth. Elijah Green walked to begin the inning and scored all the way from first on a one-out double from TJ White. Hunter Hines followed with an RBI single to score White and force Adametz out of the game. Anthony Susac recorded the final two outs of the eighth. Wilmington tagged Susac for a run in the ninth on a leadoff home run from Angel Feliz. Hub City could not score in the final three innings against Bruni or Robert Cranz (S, 3).

Ismael Agreda (0-2, 5.75 ERA) is set to start for the 'Burgers on Saturday. Wilmington will counter with Riley Maddox (1-2, 3.91 ERA). First pitch on Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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