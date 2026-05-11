Spartanburgers Drop Series Finale to Blue Rocks

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Behind a five-home run performance, Wilmington (18-14) salvaged a series split with Hub City (16-16) on Sunday. The Blue Rocks scored seven runs in the final three innings to pull away to a 9-3 win.

After a leadoff homer on Saturday, Wilmington started Sunday with a first inning blast too. Ronny Cruz took DJ McCarty (L, 0-2) deep one out into the game. The Blue Rocks doubled their lead on a solo homer from Kevin Bazzell in the second.

After surrendering seven runs in the series opener, Bryan Polanco (W, 1-0) bounced back for Wilmington. The righty held Hub City scoreless through five innings of work, striking out six. The Spartanburgers immediately struck once Polanco exited. Rafe Perich led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run off Eiker Huizi.

McCarty quieted Wilmington after the second. Hub City's starter set down 11 straight from the second through the fifth. After a leadoff single in the sixth, he faced the minimum with a double play. McCarty matched a career high with six innings of work.

Josh Sanders pitched the seventh, and Wilmington opened its lead back up. After a leadoff walk, Ethan Petry smacked his second home run of the week. With one on and one out, TJ White lobbed a home run to right. Wilmington took a 6-1 lead to the stretch.

Hub City scratched two runs across on five walks from Adam Boucher in the bottom of the seventh. Yeuris Jimenez came in for the final out, stranding the bases loaded. The righty reliever tossed a scoreless eighth too.

Owen Proksch made his High-A debut out of the Hub City bullpen with a scoreless eighth. Wilmington tacked on off Proksch with an Elijah Green solo homer to begin the ninth. Two more runs came across on Devin Fitz-Gerald's double. Brady Hill pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for the Blue Rocks.

Hub City takes Monday off before traveling to Asheville on Tuesday. The Spartanburgers begin a six-game series with the Tourists Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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