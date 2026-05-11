Hot Rods Log Third-Straight Walk-Off in 5-4 Win over Cyclones

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Theo Gillen logged the third consecutive walk-off hit by a Bowling Green Hot Rods (22-11) player in a 5-4 comeback win over the Brooklyn Cyclones (8-24) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Brooklyn took the first lead with one run in the top of the second inning against Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Ronald Hernandez hit a leadoff home run to right-center field, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 advantage.

The Hot Rods tied the game with one run in the bottom of the third inning against Cyclones opener Brady Miller. Three singles loaded the bases with one out, Nathan Flewelling struck an RBI single to knot the game at 1-1.

The Cyclones recaptured the lead with two runs against Harrison in the top of the fifth. Trace Willhoite worked a two-out walk, Vincent Perozo singled to center field and Sam Biller drilled a ground ball to right field, plating Willhoite for a 2-1 Brooklyn lead. Biller stole second, and a throwing error brought Perozo in from third, increasing the edge to 3-1.

Bowling Green immediately pulled a run back against Miller in the bottom of the fifth. Ricardo Gonzalez doubled to right field and Flewelling drilled a two-bagger to left-center field, trimming the lead to 3-2.

Brooklyn struck again in the top of the sixth inning with one run against Harrison. Hernandez connected for another home run to right, restoring the Cyclones' two-run advantage at 4-2.

The Hot Rods evened the game in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Garrett Stratton. Adrian Santana walked with one away and Gillen clubbed a two-run homer to tie the game at 4-4.

Reliever Junior William hurled a 1-2-3 top of the ninth, setting up the Hot Rods to win it in the bottom half against Brooklyn's Joe Charles. J.D. Gonzalez walked and Ryan McCoy came in to pinch run. Santana laced a double to left-center field to put runners at second and third. Gillen's line drive deflected off Willhoite's glove, plating McCoy, completing a 5-4 comeback.

William (2-0) got the win with 2.0 scoreless innings, striking out three. Charles (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run on two hits and a walk without recording an out.

The Hot Rods travel to Greenville for a series with the Drive, beginning Tuesday at 5:45 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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