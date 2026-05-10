Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Walk-Off Winners... The Bowling Green Hot Rods delivered two walk-off victories on Saturday against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Tony Santa Maria struck an RBI single in the 10th inning of game one's 7-6 win, marking the first walk-off by a Hot Rods player since Blake Robertson on September 3rd, 2025 against the Asheville Tourists. Ricardo Gonzalez crushed a walk-off home run to clinch a 6-5 dub in game two. The round-tripper was the first walk-off homer since Adrian Santana on June 17, 2025 against the Hub City Spartanburgers.

Defended Home Turf... The Hot Rods clinched their fourth home series victory of the season with a doubleheader sweep over the Cyclones. Bowling Green holds an outstanding 15-5 home record this season with series victories over the Winston-Salem Dash, Rome Emperors and Jersey Shore BlueClaws in addition to this week's series. The Hot Rods hold a 136-77 (63.8 win percentage) record under manager Rafael Valenzuela, Jr.

On-Base King.... Santa Maria leads the South Atlantic League with a .490 on-base percentage in 2026. The infielder is batting .320 with a team-high 20 walks drawn so far. Santa Maria extended his on-base streak to 20 games on Saturday, marking the longest on-base streak by a Hot Rods player in 2026. He drove in five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cyclones, tying his career-best from April 8, 2025. The New Jersey native is the first Hot Rods player to log a 20+ game on-base streak since Mac Horvath from June 7 to June 12, 2025.

Hujsak Attack.... Connor Hujsak lifted the Hot Rods' first grand slam in 2026 in Thursday's victory against Brooklyn. The outfielder has blasted seven home runs this season, tied with Nathan Flewelling for the most by any Hot Rods player. Hujsak is slugging .525 with a team-high seven doubles this season. He led the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs with 20 doubles in the 2025 MiLB season.

McCoy Masterclass.... Ryan McCoy became the first Hot Rods player with three extra-base hits in a game in 2026, logging a double and two home runs in Thursday night's win. McCoy became the first Hot Rods player since Aidan Smith on August 28, 2025 to record 10 total bases in a game. The Hot Rods' first baseman clubbed another home run in Saturday's nightcap and is now batting 4-for-8 with three home runs and six RBI against Brooklyn.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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