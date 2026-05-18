Late Effort Not Enough in Hot Rods 12-10 Loss to Drive

Published on May 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - Nathan Flewelling launched the second grand slam for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-12), but the late run-scoring efforts weren't enough in a 12-10 loss to the Greenville Drive (15-24) on Sunday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

For the sixth consecutive game, the Hot Rods drove in the first run of the game, this time against Drive starter Alex Bouchard. With two outs, Flewelling walked and stole second. Emilien Pitre singled him home, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Drive fought back in the bottom of the first against Hot Rods starter Jack Kartsonas. Hudson White doubled, and Yoeilin Cespedes singled, putting runners on the corners. Jack Winnay knocked in White with a base hit, tying the game at 1-1. Mason White and Freili Encarnacion drove in the next two runs with singles, flipping the lead to 3-1 for the Drive.

Greenville plated four more runs in the bottom of the third against Kartsonas and Bowling Green reliever Ryan Andrade. Winnay and Isaiah Jackson walked, and with two outs in the inning, both runners came in to score on a Connor Hujsak error. After a walk to Adonys Guzman, Justin Gonzales doubled home a pair of runs, increasing the Greenville lead to 7-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Drive scored an additional four runs against Andrade. Cepedes and Winnay walked, and Jackson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. White smacked a grand slam over the right field wall, putting the Drive ahead, 11-1.

The Hot Rods brought two runs back in the top of the fifth against Bouchard. Marshall Toole singled, and J.D. Gonzalez homered to left, making it an 11-3 game. The Drive scored a run on a Justin Gonzales solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, bringing the score to 12-3.

The Bowling Green offense struck again in the top of the seventh against rehabber Danny Kirwin. Adrian Santana, Theo Gillen, and Flewelling all singled to load the bases. Hujsak roped a single to right, scoring Santana and Gillen. Narciso Polanco took a base hit to right, plating Flewelling, making it 12-6.

Four more runs came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the eighth on a Flewelling grand slam, but the late effort wasn't enough. The Hot Rods went scoreless in the ninth, ending the game in a 12-10 Greenville win.

P.J. Labriola (3-2) received the win, allowing two runs on two hits over 1.2 innings, walking two and striking out three. Kartsonas (2-1) was given the loss, surrendering six runs (three earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out three.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday before taking on the Asheville Tourists in a six-game series starting Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

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