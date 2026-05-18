Renegades Swept by Frederick

Published on May 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 6-3 to the Frederick Keys on Sunday at Heritage Financial Park. The Keys swept the Renegades, marking the first time ever the Renegades have been swept in a six-game series since the schedule format debuted in 2021.

The Renegades only grabbed one hit in the final three innings. Over the six-game series, Hudson Valley only had eight hits across the final three innings.

Six of nine Renegades got on base in Sunday's game, and four Renegades grabbed hits. Hudson Valley only grabbed multiple hits in one inning (three hits in the bottom of the fourth).

The Keys scored all their runs in the second and third inning. The Keys did so on seven hits, including three home runs. The Keys did not grab a hit after the third inning.

Renegades pitching tied their season-high 17 strikeouts. From the fifth inning on, Renegades pitchers struck out all but three of the 15 outs recorded.

This was the first time the Renegades had been swept in a series longer than two games since Aug. 17-19, 2019 against the Staten Island Yankees at Heritage Financial Park.

3B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) grabbed hits in three of his first six High-A baseball games.

Tejeda went 3-for-19 (.150) over the series with 2B, HR, 4 BB.

RF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, BB, K) grabbed a hit in all five games he played against the Keys.

Gabrielson went 6-for-12 (.500) with 2B, 7 BB, 1 HBP, 1 K in the series.

C Eric Genther (2-for-4, 2 R, K) grabbed hits in five of six games against the Keys.

Genther went 6-for-27 (.222) against the Keys with 2B, R, BB, 6 K.

Genther has gotten on base in eight of his last nine games played. He's batting just 7-for-30 (.233) over the stretch with four walks.

Genther grabbed his first multi-hit performance since 4/17 at Frederick when he went 2-for-3.

DH Kyle West (1-for-3, R, K) extended his on-base streak to seven straight games.

West is 12-for-32 (.375) over the on-base streak with 4 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R.

West batted 7-for-20 (.350) over the series against Frederick with 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (0-for-2, 2 BB) extended his on-base streak to 11 straight games.

Rodriguez is 13-for-35 (.371) over the stretch with 2 2B, 8 RBI, 4 R, 10 BB.

Rodriguez has hits in eight of his last 11 games, going 12-for-31 (.387).

RHP Wilmy Sanchez (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB) struck out all but two batters he faced.

Sanchez has not allowed a hit or a run across his last four appearances (4.1 IP).

RHP Thomas Balboni Jr. (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB, 2 HBP) delivered two hitless and scoreless appearances against Frederick.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB) did not allow a hit or a run to Frederick across two appearances and 2.0 IP.

Rincon struck out five of the six outs he recorded against Frederick this week.

RHP Chris Veach (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB) struck out the side in the top of the eighth inning.

Veach delivered his 13th scoreless outing of the year after allowing his first runs across this season on 5/13 vs. Frederick.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.