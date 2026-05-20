Renegades Game Notes - 5/20/2026

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (19-20) at Brooklyn Cyclones (10-29)

RHP Luis Serna (2-0, 1.91 ERA) vs. RHP Channing Austin (1-1, 1.42 ERA)

| Game 40 | Road Game 16 | Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 11 a.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Women In Sports Night

Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Tuesday

Postgame: Senior Stroll and Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: The Hudson Valley Renegades are on the road again after a two-week homestand, once again traveling down to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Cyclones. It's the third of five meetings between the two teams in 2026, and the second of three series in Brooklyn. Thusfar, the Renegades have had the Cyclones' number, winning seven of eight games this year (two on the road, five at home). The two will play not six, but seven games this week as they make up for the contest that got rained out on 4/5 at the beginning of the season.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING: The Renegades suffered their first six-game sweep in franchise history last week at the hands of the Frederick Keys. The Renegades lost by a -20 margin, and they only scored first in two of the six games. Over the six games, Hudson Valley only tallied just eight hits and one run across innings 7-9. Additionally, Renegades pitching got hit with a 5.17 team ERA over the six-games. Renegades starters had a 6.49 ERA over the series. It was the first time the Renegades had been swept in a series longer than two games since Aug. 17-19, 2019 against the Staten Island Yankees at Heritage Financail Park.

BRIGHT SPOTS: Despite the tough week against Frederick, the Hudson Valley Renegades came away with some positives after last week. First and foremost, the 'Gades got back RHP Aaron Nixon who hadn't made an appearance since 2024. Additionally, INF Enmanuel Tejeda got hits in three of his first six High-A baseball games after being promoted when Tyler Wilson and Core Jackson hit the 7-day IL. Lastly, Kyle West, Cole Gabrielson, and Wilson Rodriguez are on really nice runs of form. West (just a .212 batter on the season) hit .350 (7-for-20) against Frederick with home runs in back-to-back games. Gabrielson grabbed hits in all five games he played against the Keys, going 6-for-12 with 7 BB. Rodriguez is working a team-high 11-game on-base streak, batting .371 (13-for-35) over the stretch with 8 RBI and 10 BB.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the third-best ERA in High-A Baseball (3.59). The 'Gades led the category for much of May, but they were leapfrogged by the Frederick Keys on 5/14 after an 8-2 loss to the Kyes. The 'Gades are one of just three teams in High-A with an ERA below 4.00. This should come as little surprise, as the Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019.

Ks FOR EVERYONE: The Hudson Valley Renegades have struck out a league second-best 430 batters this season (trailing only the Frederick Keys with 433). The Renegades are averaging 11.03 strikeouts per game and have struck out double-digit batters in all but 11 contests this season. Hudson Valley has struck out 31 batters across its last two games.

BEST IN THE BIZ: RHP Sean Paul Liñan was named the South Atlantic League pitcher of the week for his masterful start against Winston-Salem on 5/9. Liñan dealt 6.0 hitless innings, allowing just one walk and striking out seven. Liñan retired the first 13 batters he faced, striking out six of them, and he tied his season high in strikeouts. All seven of his punchouts were recorded on the changeup. Previously, the longest he had pitched was 4.0 innings, and the fewest runs he'd allowed when pitching at least three innings was two. Liñan is the second 'Gades pitcher to receive Pitcher of the Week honors, joining RHP Luis Serna. Serna earned the award for his nearly flawless performance against Wilmington on 4/9. Serna dealt a career-high 7.0 innings, and tied a career-high 10 strikeouts in his first start in High-A. He allowed one hit and zero runs, leading the Renegades to their first shutout of the 2026 season. Serna is one of only three Renegades arms (Jack Cebert and Sean Paul Liñan) to pitch for 6.0+ innings in a start this season.

KAEDEN'S WORLD: Kaeden Kent has been on a tear since the Renegades won eight of 10 to end April. Since 4/19, Kent has 33 hits which is tied for the second most in High-A over the stretch, and he has a .311 batting average that ranks in the top-10 among qualified hitters. Kent has gotten on base in 24 of his last 28 games played, and he has hits in 20 of his last 27 games, going 34-for-110 (.309) with 21 RBI and 11 BB.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently eight Renegades players with on-base streaks greater than two, and five players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long. Wilson Rodriguez leads the way for the Renegades with a 12-game on-base streak.

HEART BREAKERS: The Renegades lost five straight games for the first time this season coming into Game 2 against Winston-Salem (5/6), and all but one of them were one-run losses. The Renegades scored first in three of the four one-loss games, taking a multi-run lead in two of them. Hudson Valley scored in the top of the ninth inning on two occasions, and it pushed a game into the 10th inning once. Hudson Valley is 3-4 in one-run games and 1-3 in extra-inning games. The five-game losing streak matches the Renegades' longest losing streak of 2025 (8/22 - 8/27).

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch last Thursday night and now has an MiLB-leading 11 HBPs in 2026. Through only 22 games, Genther is already only 4 HBPs shy of tying the Renegades single-season record for HBP of 15, belonging to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). Garrett Martin holds the Yankees-era record with 14 HBP in 2024. However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023. Genther is on pace to be hit by 63 pitches this season.

COMING TO AN END: Kaeden Kent saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday night at Jersey Shore (4/29), during which he was one of the hottest hitters in MiLB. He hit .421/.476/.711 with 3 HR and 15 RBI during the streak, and was tied for second among all MiLB players in RBIs and tied for eighth in hits (16). However, he went 2-5 with a 2B and two runs in his first game back in the lineup since dropping his hitting streak. Similarly, C Eric Genther saw his 21-game on-base streak come to an end on 5/3 at Jersey Shore. Genther became the first Renegade to surpass a 20-game on-base streak since Josh Moylan did it last year, reaching 29 straight from mid-July to August. Most recently, INF Enmanuel Tejeda saw his 28-game on-base streak come to an end on 5/14 vs the Frederick Keys. Tejeda began his streak with Single-A Tampa, and he got hits in his first two games as a Renegade to extend the streak.

CARDIAC 'GADES: Hudson Valley has grabbed three walk-off wins through the first 32 games of the season. They won the first two games against Brooklyn (4/19 and 4/20) on walk off home runs hit by INF Kaeden Kent (4/19) and INF Kyle West (4/20. Kent and West's walk-off homers marked the first time in the Portal Era (since 2005) that the Renegades hit walk-off home runs in back-to-back games. Connor McGinnis added his name to the walk-off tally on 5/8 against the Winston-Salem Dash. The 'Gades had the bases loaded with two outs, and the Dash had their 100+ mph throwing Pierce George on the mound. George threw a 1-2 fastball at 100.7 mph, and McGinnis fought it off to centerfield at just 71.2 mph off the bat.

ROLLERCOASTER APRIL: The Renegades got off to a strong start in 2026, putting together a 14-9 record. The 'Gades had the best ERA in the South Atlantic League in April (3.15) and the fourth best batting average (.229). However, there were many ebbs and flows in the first month of the season for Hudson Valley. The 'Gades started 2026 by winning each of their first two, then they lost five of six in their first home series against Wilmington, and they finished the month winning eight of their last 10 games.

BUMPY START AT HERITAGE FINANCIAL PARK: The Renegades have had an up-and-down start at home in 2026. The 'Gades lost five of six games to the Blue Rocks to begin the year, making it the first time Hudson Valley has lost five games in a six-game home series since August 2023 when it lost five of six to Jersey Shore. However, the 'Gades won five of six against Brooklyn and 4 of six against Winston-Salem, improving their home record to 10-8. The 'Gades then took four of six games from the Winston-Salem Dash (the then second-best team in the SAL South) before getting swept by the Frederick Keys. Last season, the Renegades were 44-21 at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record in the South Atlantic League, and the second-best home record in High-A baseball. The Renegades trailed only the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET, A+) in the category.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: Since the start of the 2018 season, the Renegades have thrown 95 shutouts in 797 games (8.39 games per shutout), by far the most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The second-place team, Montgomery (TB, AA), has thrown 86 shutouts in 939 games (10.92 games per shutout). The only other active MiLB team with fewer than 800 games played from 2018-24 with more than 60 shutouts thrown is Brooklyn (NYM, A+), with 64 in 794 games (12.41 games per shutout). The Renegades have one shutout this season, thanks to RHP Luis Serna who dealt 7.0 scoreless innings against Wilmington on 4/9.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (245), At-Bats (820), Hits (186), Singles (119), Doubles (43), Extra-Base Hits (67), Total Bases (295), Runs (108), RBI (107), Walks (130) and Strikeouts (294). Moylan became the first Renegade ever to surpass 100 career RBIs against Brooklyn on 4/25. Moylan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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