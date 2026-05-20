The Great Chili Cook-Off Brings Big Flavor - and Brian Baumgartner - to Fluor Field

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive are serving up one of the most flavorful afternoons of the season on Sunday, May 31, as the Great Chili Cook-Off takes over Fluor Field with baseball, community competition and a special VIP Meet & Greet with Brian Baumgartner from the hit TV show The Office.

Chili lovers, baseball fans and The Office faithful are invited to bring their appetites to Fluor Field for a Sunday built around bold flavors, friendly competition and one unforgettable celebrity guest.

The Great Chili Cook-Off will give fans a chance to enjoy a unique ballpark experience centered around one of America's favorite comfort foods. From classic recipes and secret family blends to spicy creations and crowd-pleasing favorites, the event will celebrate the local cooks, businesses and fans ready to prove their chili belongs at the top of the lineup.

Adding even more flavor to the day, fans will have the opportunity to take part in a VIP Meet & Greet with Brian Baumgartner, best known for playing Kevin Malone on The Office. Baumgartner's connection to chili has become a fan-favorite part of television history thanks to the iconic "Kevin's Famous Chili" scene from the Season 5 episode "Casual Friday," a moment NBC has continued to spotlight as one of the show's most memorable food-related scenes.

At Fluor Field, that makes the Great Chili Cook-Off the perfect pairing: a day of Drive baseball, a celebration of chili and a special appearance from the actor forever linked to one of television's most beloved comfort-food mishaps.

Fans are encouraged to come hungry, sample the fun and enjoy a Sunday afternoon at the ballpark with friends and family. Whether you are backing your favorite chili recipe, meeting one of the most recognizable faces from The Office or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind weekend outing in Downtown Greenville, the Great Chili Cook-Off promises a full serving of entertainment.

The event is part of another Sunday at Fluor Field, where Drive baseball, community fun and family-friendly entertainment come together on the Front Porch of the Upstate.

Tickets for the Great Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, May 31 are available now. Fans interested in the VIP Meet & Greet with Brian Baumgartner are encouraged to secure their spot early for this special ballpark experience.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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