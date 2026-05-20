Austin, Pen Shut down, Shut out Renegades

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 6.2 shutout innings from RHP Channing Austin, the Cyclones tossed their third shutout of the season as they topped the Renegades, 5-0, on Wednesday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

Austin, RHP Garrett Stratton, LHP Gregori Louis and RHP Hunter Hodges combined to allow just three hits en route to the victory. The quartet struck out 11 and walked four.

Austin became the first pitcher to pitch into the 7th inning for the Cyclones. The Brooklynite entered the day leading the South Atlantic League, and lowered it to a miniscule 1.17 ERA on the year. The righty gave up just one hit, walked only one and struck out eight.

The Prospects-Lefferts-Garden native retired the first 11 he faced, before issuing a two out walk to C Eric Genther in the 4th. He'd then retire the next five, before LF Cole Gabrielson lined a 1-out single in the 6th inning to break up the no-hit bid.

After the two squads traded zeroes in the first two innings, Brooklyn grabbed the lead in the 3rd off of RHP Luis Serna, who entered the day with a sub-2.00 ERA. With a man on first and nobody out, 3B Nick Roselli clubbed a two-run shot to left field for his first long ball of the year, and first at Maimonides Park since his walk-off homer on August 26.

From there, 2B Yonatan Henriquez singled to right and proceeded to steal 2nd. Then, CF John Bay plated Henriquez on a line drive to right, pushing the Brooklyn lead to 3-0.

The 'Clones tacked on two more in the 5th. With two in scoring position and one out, Bay roped a line drive into center, scoring both runners and pushing the lead to 5-0, which would be all the offense Brooklyn needed.

In the 9th, the Renegades threatened to break up the shutout against Hodges. With two on and two outs, Hodges struck out 3B Roderick Arias to end the ballgame.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley return to action on Thursday evening at Maimonides Park. The two squads will play a doubleheader as a result of April 5th's rainout. First pitch of Game 1 is slated for 5:00, with Game 2 scheduled to begin roughly 40 minutes after the final out of Game 1. RHP Noah Hall (0-3, 5.56 ERA) projects to take the ball for Brooklyn in Game 1, against Hudson Valley LHP Allen Facundo (0-2, 5.65 ERA). In Game 2, Brooklyn has not announced a starter, while the Renegades are slated to go with RHP Rory Fox (1-2, 6.98 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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