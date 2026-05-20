Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, May 20 - vs. Hudson Valley (11:00 AM ET)

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (10-29, 10-29) continue a two-week homestand and seven-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades (19-20, 19-20) - the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees - on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Prospect Lefferts Gardens native RHP Channing Austin (1-1, 1.42 ERA) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with RHP Luis Serna (2-0, 1.91 ERA).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn fell to Hudson Valley on Tuesday night to open up the series, 7-3...The Cyclones were limited to just two hits on the evening - an RBI double from RF JT Benson in his High-A debut, and a two-run home run from LF John Bay...The Renegades utilized a five-run 3rd inning, which featured a grand slam from DH Eric Genther, to propel them to victory...The loss marked Brooklyn's third straight, and increased Hudson Valley's advantage in the head-to-head series this year to 8-1 through the first nine games.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Wednesday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,128-984 (.534) in the regular season.

HOME, SWEET HOME: The Cyclones are back home this week against Hudson Valley after they wrapped their longest road trip of the season...Brooklyn spent two weeks away from Brooklyn in Bowling Green and Rome, respectively...The 'Clones went 1-5 in Kentucky, while finishing their week in Georgia at 2-4, settling for a 3-9 road trip through the 12 games... The Cyclones will endure just one more two-week road trip in 2026...Brooklyn will play six games in Asheville from August 18-23 before heading back north to conclude the road schedule at Hudson Valley from August 25-30...Tuesday marks Brooklyn's first contest at home since May 3rd against Frederick...The Cyclones won't play another road game the rest of the month - they'll take on Jersey Shore for the first of six from Lakewood, N.J., on June 2nd.

AUSTIN POWERS: RHP Channing Austin was brilliant once again last Thursday in Rome, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, three walks, and a hit batter while striking out five to pick up his first career High-A victory...Austin is off to a marvelous start to 2026...The right-hander struck out 10 over 4.1 innings on May 8 at Bowling Green, setting a new career-high...Austin's performance marked the first time a Brooklyn pitcher struck out 10 or more hitters in a game since RHP Jack Wenninger accomplished the feat on September 6, 2024, vs. Wilmington...Over his last five starts, Austin has struck out 33 batters (32.4 K%) to 12 walks (11.8 BB%) with a 0.74 ERA (2 ER in 24.1 IP)...The University of Southern California alum leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.42), is third in batting average against (.170), fourth in opposing OPS (.55), seventh in WHIP (1.26), and tied for ninth in strikeouts (40)...Austin is the only Brooklyn starter this year to record an out in the 6th inning...Since Game 1 of April 26's doubleheader at Hudson Valley, Brooklyn is a perfect 4-0 in games started by Austin...They are 2-15 since that date in games started by other pitchers.

SITTING ON THE DOCK OF J-BAY: OF John Bay has thrived on Coney Island to start the 2026 season...In 12 games at Maimonides Park this year, the 25-year-old is hitting .293/.396/.683/1.079 with nine runs scored, nine extra-base hits, three home runs, nine runs batted in, and three stolen bases...In 23 road contests, Bay is slashing just .160/.299/.259/.558...Bay has hit two of his five home runs this season against Hudson Valley, and three of his six career High-A long balls have come against the Renegades.

ROSTER MOVES: Ahead of Wednesday's contest, the Mets announced a series of roster moves impacting the Cyclones...RHPs Parker Carlson and Danis Correa have been transferred to Triple-A Syracuse, while RHP Felix Cepeda has been placed on the 7-day injured list...Additionally, Brooklyn has added RHP Frank Camarillo from Single-A St. Lucie...In seven starts for the Mets, the 22-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA (15 ER in 31.0 IP), 27 hits, 11 walks, and 28 strikeouts...Camarillo was tied for fourth in the Florida State League in innings pitched (31.0).

RONNY ROCKETS: C Ronald Hernandez has had a marvelous start to the month of May...The Venezuela native is slashing .224/.321/.469/.790 in 13 games with all four of his home runs and eight of 18 RBI...The switch-hitter recorded his second career multi-home run game last Sunday at Bowling Green...Hernandez also powered a pair of long balls on April 30, 2025, vs. Wilmington.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their second shutout of the season in Thursday's 7-0 win at Rome...RHP Channing Austin (5.0 IP, 3 H, 5 K), LHP Gregori Louis (2.0, 0, 4), RHP Juan Arnaud (1.0, 0, 1), and RHP Hunter Hodges (1.0, 0, 2) combined on the three-hitter, striking out 12...It was Brooklyn's first shutout since blanking Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...Austin also started that contest, tossing 5.2 innings in a combined one-hitter...The 7-0 victory was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard on Friday in Rome...The 25-year-old has 164 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 33 and innings pitched with 158.2, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

SOUTHERN SWING: Brooklyn's offense thrived on the long-ball during their two-week road trip...During the 12 games, the Cyclones offense accumulated 15 home runs, including at least one in 8 different games...C Ronald Hernandez (3), INF Trace Willhoite (3), OF John Bay (2), INF Colin Houck (2), and C Vincent Perozo (2) all hit multiple home runs during the swing...Brooklyn hit 15 of their 29 home runs (51.7%) this season during the road trip.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in May 8's 7-2 win at Bowling Green, marking the third time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the second time doing so in a 9-inning game...RHP Channing Austin (10), LHP Gregori Louis (2), RHP Bryce Jenkins (1), and RHP Cristofer Gomez (5) were dominant, striking out 18 while Austin allowed just two early runs...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 3-2 loss to Greensboro on April 17...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...Entering play on Wednesday, Brooklyn has been hit by 33 pitches this season, which is fifth in the South Atlantic League, but tied for 18th in Minor League Baseball...OF John Bay (8) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (8) are tied for fourth in the SAL in HBP and tied for ninth in MiLB.

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, five alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026, with one more slated to do so on Wednesday...OF Nick Morabito made his Major League debut for the Mets on Tuesday and LHP Zach Thornton is projected to start on Wednesday...They joined OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold three of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6), and INF Antonio Jimenez (15), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...All three are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 18, and Gutiérrez at 24, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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