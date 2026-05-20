Renegades Shut out for First Time this Season

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Maimonides Park. It was the first time this season that the Renegades have been shutout in a game in 2026.

Hudson Valley is now 8-2 on the season against Brooklyn, including a 3-1 record at Maimonides Park.

The Renegades were limited to only three hits in the game, but two of them came in the final two innings of the contest.

Renegades relievers Jackson Fristoe and Aaron Nixon combined to throw 2.1 scoreless, hitless innings out of the bullpen to close out the game.

Channing Austin held the Renegades hitless into the sixth inning when Cole Gabrielson singled to break up the no-hit bid.

RHP Luis Serna (5.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) struck out seven batters across 5.2 innings, but allowed a season-high five runs and eight hits.

Serna allowed a home run to Nick Roselli in the bottom of the third, his first home run allowed this season and the first longball allowed by Serna since July 10, 2024 at Dunedin.

Serna has struck out seven-or-more batters in three straight starts, and in four of his seven starts this year.

Serna did not walk a batter for the first time since 4/15 at Frederick. He now has 46 strikeouts and 13 walks in 38.2 innings this year.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (0-for-4) saw his on-base streak come to an end at 12 straight games.

Rodriguez went 15-for-40 (.375) over the stretch with 6 R, 2 2B, 8 RBI, 10 BB.

Rodriguez had hits in nine of the 12 games, going 14-for-36 (.389).

RHP Jackson Fristoe (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) turned in his second straight touting without allowing an earned run.

Fristoe has allowed only one earned run in May, posting a 1.42 ERA (6.1 IP/1 ER). He has allowed 0 ER in five of his last six appearances and sis of his last eight, lowering his ERA from 15.00 to 5.54.

RHP Aaron Nixon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) threw his second scoreless appearance in as many games this season. Nixon missed 2025 and the first six weeks of 2026 on the Injured List.

LF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, SB) had a hit and stole his ninth base of the season.

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-3, 2B) hit his seventh double of the season in the eighth inning.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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