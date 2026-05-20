Beach Night Brings Summer Vibes to Fluor Field

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive are bringing the beach to the ballpark on Friday, May 29, as Beach Night takes over Fluor Field for a summer-themed evening of baseball, fun and postgame fireworks in Downtown Greenville.

Fans are invited to trade the sand for the stands as the Drive host Beach Night at Fluor Field, bringing coastal energy, warm-weather fun and laid-back summer vibes to one of the Upstate's favorite Friday night destinations.

From Hawaiian shirts and beach hats to flip-flops and vacation-ready outfits, fans are encouraged to dress for the theme and help turn Fluor Field into a ballpark beach party. Whether you are bringing the family, meeting friends after work or kicking off the weekend downtown, Beach Night offers the perfect setting for a summer night out at the ballpark.

The evening will celebrate everything fans love about the season: baseball under the lights, cold drinks, ballpark favorites and a fun-filled atmosphere from gates open through the final out. With themed entertainment throughout the night, Beach Night is built to bring a splash of summer to every inning.

The fun does not stop when the game ends. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the final out for Friday Night Fireworks powered by GE Vernova, lighting up the sky above Fluor Field and adding the perfect finish to a beach-themed night in the West End.

Beach Night is part of another exciting Friday at Fluor Field, where Drive baseball, family entertainment and downtown energy come together on the Front Porch of the Upstate.

Tickets for Beach Night on Friday, May 29 are available now. Grab your beach gear, bring your crew and make plans to start the weekend with summer vibes, Drive baseball and postgame fireworks at Fluor Field.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.