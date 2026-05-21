BlueClaws Fall 3-2 on Wednesday in Rain-Shortened Game
Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
WILMINGTON, DE - The BlueClaws fell 3-2 on Wednesday to Wilmington a game shortened to five innings by rain. The second game of the scheduled double-header was postponed.
The teams will now play a double-header on Thursday beginning at 4:00 pm.
Jersey Shore (17-23) has dropped the first two games in Wilmington (21-19) and 11 of their last 14 overall.
Randal Diaz doubled home two runs off Reese Dutton in the second. They added a run on a Ronny Cruz SAC fly in the third.
The BlueClaws scored their runs in the fifth on a groundout from Kodey Shojinaga and RBI single from Jose Colmenares.
Dutton (3-2) gave up three runs in 4.2 innings and took the loss. Mitch Neunborn got the last out of the bottom of the fifth before the rain halted play.
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