BlueClaws Fall 3-2 on Wednesday in Rain-Shortened Game

Published on May 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The BlueClaws fell 3-2 on Wednesday to Wilmington a game shortened to five innings by rain. The second game of the scheduled double-header was postponed.

The teams will now play a double-header on Thursday beginning at 4:00 pm.

Jersey Shore (17-23) has dropped the first two games in Wilmington (21-19) and 11 of their last 14 overall.

Randal Diaz doubled home two runs off Reese Dutton in the second. They added a run on a Ronny Cruz SAC fly in the third.

The BlueClaws scored their runs in the fifth on a groundout from Kodey Shojinaga and RBI single from Jose Colmenares.

Dutton (3-2) gave up three runs in 4.2 innings and took the loss. Mitch Neunborn got the last out of the bottom of the fifth before the rain halted play.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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