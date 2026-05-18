2026 MAAC Baseball Championship Field Set, Tickets Available Now

Published on May 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The field and schedule for the 2026 MAAC Baseball Championship is set, with six teams competing at Heritage Financial Park from May 20-23 for the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Up to 11 games are scheduled for this week, beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday as #3 seed Fairfield hosts #6 seed Marist. The full game schedule for the double-elimination tournament is as follows:

Game Matchup Date Time

1 #3 Fairfield vs. #6 Marist 5/20 11 a.m.

2 #4 Merrimack vs. #5 Canisius 5/20 3 p.m.

3 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 5/20 7 p.m.

4 #1 Rider vs. Winner Game 1 or 2 (Lower Seed) 5/21 11 a.m.

5 #2 Niagara vs. Winner Game 1 or 2 (Higher Seed) 5/21 3 p.m.

6 Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 or 5 (Lower Seed) 5/21 7 p.m.

7 Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 5/22 11 a.m.

8 Loser Game 4 or 5 (Higher Seed) vs. Winner Game 6 5/22 3 p.m.

9 Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 5/22 7 p.m.

10 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9 5/23 12 p.m.

11 (if necessary) Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9 5/23 4 p.m.

Fans wishing to attend the MAAC Championship may purchase an all-sessions ticket pass, or tickets for the individual dates May 20, May 21, May 22, and May 23. More information including an updated bracket throughout the week can be found on the MAAC Baseball Championship site.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2026

2026 MAAC Baseball Championship Field Set, Tickets Available Now - Hudson Valley Renegades

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