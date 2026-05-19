Malcolm Moore 5-18 SAL Player of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The South Atlantic League has chosen Spartanburgers catcher Malcolm Moore as SAL Player of the Week in "week seven," May 12-17. Moore is the first Hub City player to earn weekly honors in 2026 after a torrid week of offense in Asheville.

Moore fueled a Spartanburgers offense which scored a total of 77 runs over six games against the Tourists. In five games, Moore whacked 13 hits for 29 total bases, the most in all of High-A, scored eight runs and drove in 10 runs. The Stanford product has multiple hits in seven straight games, including a career-best 4-for-6 effort in the Sunday series finale. Moore barreled four of Hub City's 23 home runs against the Tourists, one of which was his first career grand slam. The 'Burgers won five of the six games at HomeTrust Park.

In the month of May, the Rangers' 2024 first-round pick has been on base in all 11 games played. Moore is batting .444 (20-45) with hits in eight straight games and a 16-game on base streak which stretches back to April 21.

"Malcolm had a good week. He earned it," said Hub City hitting coach Brian Pozos. "He's been consistent with his work, and he's been taking advantage of mistakes in the zone."

Moore faced stiff competition from multiple teammates for SAL weekly honors. Luke Hanson and Paxton Kling also hit four home runs apiece; Hanson led the Spartanburgers and the High-A level with 16 RBI over the past week. Kling cleared the fence in four straight games, Thursday through Sunday, to raise his home run total to five on the season. Rafe Perich is Hub City's home run leader with seven after two long balls Sunday.

The red-hot 'Burger bats return home Tuesday, May 19 to begin a six-game set with the Rome Emperors, High-A farm club of the Atlanta Braves. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:35 p.m. ET; an Arturo Disla bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. For tickets and promotional information, including the first Spartan Regiment games Memorial Day weekend, visit the Spartanburgers' promotions page.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2026

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