Hoppers Take Series Finale from Claws 18-7

Published on May 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greensboro hit four homers in a six run second inning and topped the BlueClaws 18-7 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Grasshoppers (25-14) took four of six from Jersey Shore (17-21) in the series.

Greensboro got two runs on one hit off Luke Gabrysh (0-5) in the first inning. A bases loaded walk to Jared Jones and a double play groundout from Tony Blanco gave them a 2-0 lead.

It was the second inning, however, where they blew the game open. They hit four home runs, all after Giussepe Velasquez retired the first two batters of the inning. Camden Janik (2nd) was the first one. After a walk, Yordany De Los Santos (3rd) and Easton Carmichael (7th) made it 6-0. After another walk, Tony Blanco crushed his 7th of the year to make it 8-0.

The Grasshoppers scored four home runs, including on an RBI double from De Los Santos, in the fourth inning.

Greensboro scored four more times in the fifth, and twice in the seventh to open an 18-1 lead.

Carmichael, Jared Jones, and Blanco all had three hits.

The 18 runs allowed by Jersey Shore were the most allowed this year and the fourth most allowed by the team in franchise history.

Velasquez was charged with 10 runs, nine earned, in three innings.

Raider Tello had two hits for the second straight game.

The BlueClaws head to Wilmington for a seven game, six day series that starts on Tuesday and includes a double-header on Wednesday.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

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