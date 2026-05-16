Graves Sharp, Claws Fall 3-0 on Friday to Greensboro

Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Mavis Graves struck out 10 over five innings but the BlueClaws fell 3-0 to Greensboro on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Seth Hernandez, the Pirates first round pick last year, earned the win in his High-A debut. He threw five no hit innings with seven strikeouts.

The BlueClaws (16-20) have now been shutout in back to back games by Greensboro (24-13) and have dropped three of the first four in the series.

Neither team scored into the fourth inning when Axiel Plaz homered for Greensboro. Plaz's home run was his seventh of the year and third in the last two nights.

Hernandez came out after five. He struck out seven, walked four, and did not allow a hit in his High-A debut.

BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves went five innings of his own, striking out 10. He became the first BlueClaw to strike out 10 in a game since Eiberson Castellano did it in July of 2024.

Jhonny Severino pushed the lead to 3-0 with a home run in the seventh off Mitch Neunborn, his seventh home run of the season.

Kodey Shojinaga, Nick Biddison, and Devin Saltiban had the three hits for Jersey Shore.

Connor Oliver threw four scoreless innings and earned his second save.

The teams continue their series on Saturday at 4:05 pm. RHP Ryan Degges starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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