Keys Win Fifth Straight Game and Secure Series over Renegades

Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Frederick Keys won their fifth straight game and secured the series over the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) Friday night, winning by a score of 4-3 at Heritage Financial Park.

The Keys held the Renegades scoreless over the last four innings and retired their last nine batters of the game to secure the series win, as they have won five games in a row dating back to Sunday's series finale victory over Jersey Shore.

Hudson Valley brought home the night's first run on an RBI single to left field, handing the home team an early 1-0 lead through an inning of play in game four of the series.

Braylin Tavera knotted the score at one apiece in the top of the second thanks to a solo home run to left, making it a 1-1 game approaching the third as Carson Dorsey recorded a 1-2-3 bottom frame on the mound.

Victor Figueroa recorded an RBI single in the top of the third to hand Frederick a 2-1 advantage, as his RBI bringing home Wehiwa Aloy put the Keys ahead by one heading into the fourth Friday night.

A wild pitch that scored Tavera from third and an RBI single from Leandro Arias put the lead up to three for the Keys at 4-1, but Hudson Valley stormed back with one run of their own on an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, making it a 4-2 game entering the fifth in Wappingers Falls.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Renegades cut the deficit to one on a solo home run to center field, putting the score at 4-3 in favor of Frederick going into the sixth at Heritage Financial Park.

After both sides went scoreless in the sixth inning of play, Jacob Cravey picked up a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh inning of relief, taking the contest into the eighth with the visitors hanging on to a one-run lead on the road.

Braeden Sloan struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to keep Frederick ahead 4-3, as the contest approached the ninth with the Keys three defensive outs away from securing the series in New York state.

In the bottom of the ninth, Braeden Sloan retired all three batters he faced to secure the victory for Frederick, as the Keys won their fifth straight game and their fourth in a row over Hudson Valley by a score of 4-3.

The Keys prepare for game five of the six-game road series against the Renegades on Saturday evening, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.