Renegades Still Seeking Series Breakthrough

Published on May 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 4-3 to the Frederick Keys on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have dropped the first four games of their series with the Keys.

Hudson Valley has lost four in a row for a second time this season. The first occasion was from 4/30 to 5/3 at Jersey Shore.

Renegades starting pitchers have thrown 6.0 innings in each of the Renegades' last three games. Two of the three starts have been quality starts. It is the first time this season that Renegades starters have completed six innings in three straight games.

The Renegades have lost the first four games of the series to the Keys after winning four of six games at Nymeo Field in April in the first meeting between the teams.

After allowing five runs on three hits on Thursday, Renegades relievers allowed just one hit and zero runs on Friday night.

Renegades pitching struck out 13 Keys. The staff struck out at least one Keys batter in all but one inning on Friday night.

LF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, BB) has reached base in 10 of his last 12 plate appearances.

Gabrielson is 4-for-6 against the Keys in the series with 5 BB, and 1 HBP

Gabrielson's home batting average is sitting at .348 (9-for-26).

RF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-4, RBI, K) extended his on-base streak to nine straight games.

Rodriguez is 10-for-29 (.345) over the stretch with 2 2B, 6 RBI, 4 R, 7 BB.

Rodriguez has hits in seven of his last nine games, going 9-for-25 (.400).

DH Eric Genther (1-for-4) extended his on-base streak to seven straight games.

Genther is batting just 5-for-26 (.192) over the streak but has drawn four walks.

Genther is 10-for-29 (.345) against the Keys this season.

1B Kyle West (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, 3 K) hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season off Carson Dorsey.

It was the second home run for West against Dorsey this season, and his third homer against a left- handed pitcher.

West is 4-for-13 (.308) in the series against the Keys. Three of his four hits came in Game 1 of the series.

SS Kaeden Kent (2-for-4, R, K) ended his season-long two-game hitless streak with a multi-hit performance.

Kent has hit in 18 of his last 24 games played. He is 32-for-98 (.327) over the stretch with 21 RBI and 9 BB.

1B Josh Moylan (1-for-4, 3 K) grabbed his first hit of the series against the Keys. He was 0-for-8 entering Friday's game.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB) delivered his second straight scoreless appearance.

Rincon has struck out at least one batter each time he has made an appearance this season.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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