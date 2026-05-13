Renegades Game Notes - 5/13/2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (18-15) vs. Frederick Keys (20-13)

RHP Luis Serna (2-0, 1.67 ERA) vs. LHP Boston Bateman (1-2, 5.32 ERA)

| Game 34 | Home Game 20 | Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 11:05 a.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Today's Theme Game: Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

LONG TIME, NO KEYS: The Hudson Valley Renegades gear up for their second-straight homestand this week against the Frederick Keys. Just a month ago, the Renegades were in Maryland taking on the Keys in a six-game series which the 'Gades won 4-2. In the final game of the series, the 'Gades erased a three-run deficit in the top of the ninth inning to force extras, and they won it in the 10th inning. That win sparked a streak for the Renegades where they won eight of their next nine games. This is the second of three meetings between the Renegades and the Keys, and it's the only time in 2026 that the Keys will venture up to Heritage Financial Park.

TRENDING: The Renegades won three straight games for the first time since 4/27 - 4/29 @JS going into their series against Frederick. All three wins came against the Winston-Salem Dash (currently t2nd in the SAL South). The first win came in walk-off form when Connor McGinnis blooped a 2-out, bases loaded single into center field to drive home two. The second win was more dominant, as the Renegades won 8-1 and only allowed two Dash hits. In the final game, all five of the 'Gades runs were driven in by Kyle West who had a solo homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning, and a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth. Over the stretch, Hudson Valley starters were 2-0 and are throwing a 1.13 ERA. 'Gades relievers were also been rock-solid, hurling a 2.45 ERA over the three games with 14 strikeouts.

BEST IN THE BIZ: RHP Sean Paul Liñan was named the South Atlantic Leauge pitcher of the week for his masterful start against Winston-Salem on 5/9. Liñan dealt 6.0 hitless innings, allowing just one walk and striking out seven. Liñan retired the first 13 batters he faced, striking out six of them, and he tied his season high in strikeouts. All seven of his punchouts were recorded on the changeup. Previously, the longest he had pitched was 4.0 innings, and the fewest runs he'd allowed when pitching at least three innings was two. Liñan is the second 'Gades pitcher to receive Pitcher of the Week honors, joining RHP Luis Serna. Serna earned the award for his nearly flawless performance against Wilmington on 4/9. Serna dealt a career-high 7.0 innings, and tied a career-high 10 strikeouts in his first start in High-A. He allowed one hit and zero runs, leading the Renegades to their first shutout of the 2026 season. Serna is one of only three Renegades arms (Jack Cebert and Sean Paul Liñan) to pitch for 6.0+ innings in a start this season.

MAY FLOWERS: Five Renegades saw a big jump in their AVG in the month of May going into the series against Frederick. Kaeden Kent, Connor McGinnis, Wilson Rodriguez, Camden Troyer, and Roderick Arias were all working May averages that were at least 25 points higher than their April ones. On average, those five saw an April to May jump of 113.6 points with the greatest jump being Connor McGinnis (177 points). McGinnis, Rodriguez, and Troyer all saw increases of 127+ points in May compared to April.

KAEDEN'S WORLD: Kaeden Kent has been on a tear since the Renegades won eight of 10 to end April. Since 4/19, Kent has 29 hits which is tied for the High-A lead, and he has a .358 batting average that ranks in the top-5 over the stretch among qualified hitters. Over the course of the regular season, Kent is tied for second in the South Atlantic League in AVG (.333), he's tied for the lead in hits (42), and he's in a tie for the seventh most doubles (8). Kent has hits in 17 of his last 21 games, going 30-for-85 (.359) with 21 RBI and 8 BB.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently 13 Renegades players with positive on-base streaks, 10 players with multi-game on-base streaks, and three players with on-base streaks that are five games long. Wilson Rodriguez leads the way for the Renegades with a six-game on-base streak. However, Renegades newcomer, Enmanuel Tejeda, is working a 27-game on-base streak that spans 26 games with Single-A Tampa.

HEART BREAKERS: The Renegades lost five straight games for the first time this season coming into Game 2 against Winston-Salem (5/6), and all but one of them were one-run losses. The Renegades scored first in three of the four one-loss games, taking a multi-run lead in two of them. Hudson Valley scored in the top of the ninth inning on two occasions, and it pushed a game into the 10th inning once. Hudson Valley is 3-4 in one-run games and 1-3 in extra-inning games. The five-game losing streak matches the Renegades' longest losing streak of 2025 (8/22 - 8/27).

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch last Thursday night and now has an MiLB-leading 11 HBPs in 2026. Through only 22 games, Genther is already only 4 HBPs shy of tying the Renegades single-season record for HBP of 15, belonging to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). Garrett Martin holds the Yankees-era record with 14 HBP in 2024. However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023. Genther is on pace to be hit by 63 pitches this season.

COMING TO AN END: Kaeden Kent saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday night at Jersey Shore (4/29), during which he was one of the hottest hitters in MiLB. He hit .421/.476/.711 with 3 HR and 15 RBI during the streak, and was tied for second among all MiLB players in RBIs and tied for eighth in hits (16). However, he went 2-5 with a 2B and two runs in his first game back in the lineup since dropping his hitting streak. Similarly, C Eric Genther saw his 21-game on-base streak come to an end on 5/3 at Jersey Shore. Genther became the first Renegade to surpass a 20-game on-base streak since Josh Moylan did it last year, reaching 29 straight from mid-July to August.

CARDIAC 'GADES: Hudson Valley has grabbed three walk-off wins through the first 32 games of the season. They won the first two games against Brooklyn (4/19 and 4/20) on walk off home runs hit by INF Kaeden Kent (4/19) and INF Kyle West (4/20. Kent and West's walk-off homers marked the first time in the Portal Era (since 2005) that the Renegades hit walk-off home runs in back-to-back games. Connor McGinnis added his name to the walk-off tally on 5/8 against the Winston-Salem Dash. The 'Gades had the bases loaded with two outs, and the Dash had their 100+ mph throwing Pierce George on the mound. George threw a 1-2 fastball at 100.7 mph, and McGinnis fought it off to centerfield at just 71.2 mph off the bat.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the best ERA in High-A Baseball (3.45). The 'Gades are the only team in the South Atlantic league with an ERA under 3.50, and they're one of just four teams in High-A with an ERA below 4.00. This should come as little surprise, as the Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019.

Ks FOR EVERYONE: The Hudson Valley Renegades have struck out a league second-best 357 batters this season (trailing only the Frederick Keys with 361). The Renegades are averaging 10.82 strikeouts per game and have struck out double-digit batters in all but nine contests this season.

ROLLERCOASTER APRIL: The Renegades got off to a strong start in 2026, putting together a 14-9 record. The 'Gades had the best ERA in the South Atlantic League in April (3.15) and the fourth best batting average (.229). However, there were many ebbs and flows in the first month of the season for Hudson Valley. The 'Gades started 2026 by winning each of their first two, then they lost five of six in their first home series against Wilmington, and they finished the month winning eight of their last 10 games.

FIXIN' AT HERITAGE FINANCIAL: The Renegades opened up their 2026 home slate with a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The 'Gades lost five of six games to the Blue Rocks, making it the first time Hudson Valley has lost five games in a six-game home series since August 2023 when it lost five of six to Jersey Shore. However, the 'Gades won five of six against Brooklyn in their last homestand, improving their home record to 6-6 coming into the series against Winston-Salem. Last season, the Renegades were 44-21 at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record in the South Atlantic League, and the second-best home record in High-A baseball. The Renegades trailed only the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET, A+) in the category.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: Since the start of the 2018 season, the Renegades have thrown 95 shutouts in 797 games (8.39 games per shutout), by far the most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The second-place team, Montgomery (TB, AA), has thrown 86 shutouts in 939 games (10.92 games per shutout). The only other active MiLB team with fewer than 800 games played from 2018-24 with more than 60 shutouts thrown is Brooklyn (NYM, A+), with 64 in 794 games (12.41 games per shutout). The Renegades have one shutout this season, thanks to RHP Luis Serna who dealt 7.0 scoreless innings against Wilmington on 4/9.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (240), At-Bats (801), Hits (184), Singles (117), Doubles (43), Extra-Base Hits (67), Total Bases (287), Runs (107), RBI (107), Walks (129) and Strikeouts (282). Moylan became the first Renegade ever to surpass 100 career RBIs against Brooklyn on 4/25. Moylan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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