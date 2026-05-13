Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, May 13 - at Rome (11:00 AM ET)

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (8-25, 8-25) continue their six-game series against the Rome Emperors (19-15, 19-15) - the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves - on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. ET from AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ga.

RHP Cristofer Gomez (0-1, 1.32) is expected to make the start as the opener for the Cyclones. RHP Jonathan Jiménez (0-4, 10.13) is slated to pitch in bulk. The Emperors are scheduled to counter with RHP Colin Daniel (1-2, 5.47).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn dropped its fourth-straight game on Tuesday, falling 2-0 at Rome...The Cyclones were held without a baserunner until a one-out throwing error in the 5th and without a hit until C Daiverson Gutiérrez's single to left with two out in the 7th...SS Mitch Voit tallied Brooklyn's only other knock with a leadoff single in the 9th...Rome's only two runs came on a bases-loaded walk to LF Isaiah Drake in the 4th and a DH Cody Miller sacrifice fly in the 5th...RHP Joel Díaz allowed a season-low two runs on three hits in 4.0-plus innings...The 22-year-old struck out three, but walked a franchise-record-tying seven...RHP Brad Holt was the last Cyclone to walk seven in a game on July 29, 2008, at Vermont...RHPs Felix Cepeda, Danis Correa, and Hoss Brewer combined to toss 4.0 innings of one-hit shutout relief for the Cyclones...RHP Cade Kuehler posted 6.0 no-hit and shutout innings to earn the win for the Emperors, facing just one batter over the minimum...Minor League rehabber LHP Connor Thomas recorded the final nine outs for the save, scattering two hits and a walk...The shutout marked the third time Brooklyn's offense had been blanked in 2026.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Wednesday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,126-980 (.535) in the regular season...Last Wednesday marked the 2,100th game in franchise history.

GEORGIA ON MY MIND: The Cyclones series this week in Rome marks a homecoming for a pair of Georgia natives...INFs Corey Collins and Colin Houck will each play their first professional games in their home state of Georgia...Collins attended North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga., located about 105 miles and 90 minutes southeast of AdventHealth Stadium...The 24-year-old also went to the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., which is roughly 134 miles or a two-hour, 10-minute drive southeast of Rome...Meanwhile, Houck graduated from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga...The 21-year-old's alma mater is situated approximately 89.4 miles or a 90-minute drive southeast of AdventHealth Stadium.

SOUTHERN SWING: Brooklyn's offense thrived on the long-ball last week in Bowling Green...Over the six-game series, the Cyclones offense accumulated 12 home runs, including at least one in each contest...C Ronald Hernandez (3), OF John Bay (2), INF Colin Houck (2), C Vincent Perozo (2), and 1B Trace Willhoite (2) all hit multiple home runs in the series...Brooklyn also hit 12 of their 25 home runs (48%) this season during the last week at Bowling Green Ballpark.

I'M JUST A TRAVELLER: The Cyclones continue their longest road trip of the 2026 season this week...Brooklyn opened with a six-game series at Bowling Green before concluding the 12-game road swing with six games at Rome...The two six-game sets will mark the Cyclones' first visit to both ballparks since May 2024...Brooklyn is slated to travel 2,014 miles between Coney Island, Bowling Green, Rome, and back...The Cyclones will endure just one more two-week road trip in 2026...Brooklyn will play six games in Asheville from August 18-23 before heading back north to conclude the road schedule at Hudson Valley from August 25-30.

ROSTER MOVES: The Cyclones made a pair of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's series opener...The New York Mets signed INF Nick Roselli to a minor league contract and assigned him to Brooklyn...In a corresponding move, the Cyclones placed INF Antonio Jimenez on the Development List...Roselli, who was a member of last year's South Atlantic League championship team, rejoins the organization after being released on April 1...The 23-year-old played for the Independent Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League, going 11-for-44 (.250) at the plate with four extra-base hits, two home runs, and eight RBI...Roselli appeared in 36 games for the Cyclones in 2025, hitting .136/.223/.232/.455 with nine extra-base knocks, a home run, and 18 RBI...Roselli hails from Levittown, N.Y., located approximately 33 miles northeast of Maimonides Park on Coney Island and 26 miles southeast of Citi Field in Queens...Jimenez lands on the Development List after hitting .124/.181/.206/.387 in 25 games with four extra-base hits, two home runs, and three runs batted in.

ROCKIN' RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez hit three home runs over the weekend in Bowling Green...After hitting a mammoth two-run home run in the 6th of Saturday's Game 2, the Venezuela native clubbed two solo shots on Sunday...Sunday was Hernandez's second multi-homer performance of his career...The switch-hitter went 4-for-4 with two home runs in a home game on April 30, 2025, against Wilmington...Hernandez has a 114 wRC+ on the season, which ranks sixth amongst New York Mets' full-season minor leaguers...For the year, Hernandez is tied for 10th in the league with 22 free passes drawn - eight more than anyone else on Brooklyn's roster.

BAY WATCH: OF John Bay has been on a tear to start the year...The Austin Peay State product launched his fourth home run of the year and second in as many days in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at Bowling Green...Bay's wRC+ of 119 ranks fifth amongst all New York Mets' full-season minor leaguers...Bay also tied a South Atlantic League single-game record, getting plunked by three pitches, on April 9 at Jersey Shore...The 24-year-old is the first SAL player to be drilled three times in one game since Bay was hit 3 times on September 7, 2025, at Jersey Shore...In 228 career plate appearances, the Shattuck, Okla., native has been hit 16 times (7.02%).

AUSTIN POWERS: RHP Channing Austin is off to a marvelous start to 2026...The right-hander struck out 10 over 4.1 innings last Friday night, setting a new career-high...Austin's performance marked the first time a Brooklyn pitcher struck out 10 or more hitters in a game since RHP Jack Wenninger accomplished the feat on September 6, 2024, vs. Wilmington...The Prospect Lefferts Garden native had not allowed a run in any of his last three appearances prior to Friday (15.0 IP)...Over his last four starts, Austin has struck out 28 batters (34.6 K%) to nine walks (11.1 BB%) with a 0.93 ERA (2 ER in 19.1 IP)...Austin enters Wednesday ranked fourth in the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.69) and batting average against (.168), fifth in opposing OPS (.567), eighth in WHIP (1.28), and tied for ninth in strikeouts (35)...Austin is the only Brooklyn starter this year to record an out in the 6th inning.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at Bowling Green...The 25-year-old has 160 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list in early April at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 32 and innings pitched with 154.2, having just passed Bryant (143.1)...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in last Friday's 7-2 win at Bowling Green, marking the third time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the second time doing so in a 9-inning game...RHP Channing Austin (10), LHP Gregori Louis (2), RHP Bryce Jenkins (1), and RHP Cristofer Gomez (5) were dominant, striking out 18 while Austin allowed just two early runs...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 3-2 loss to Greensboro on April 17...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...Entering play on Wednesday, Brooklyn has been hit by 31 pitches this season, which is fifth in the South Atlantic League, but tied for 10th in Minor League Baseball...OF John Bay (8) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (8) are tied for second in the SAL in HBPs, behind only Hudson Valley C Eric Genther (11)...Bay and Gutiérrez are tied for fifth in MiLB for hit-by-pitches.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their first shutout of the season in May 2's 2-0 victory vs. Frederick...RHPs Channing Austin (5.2 IP), Juan Arnaud (1.1), Hoss Brewer (1.0), and Hunter Hodges (1.0) combined on a one-hitter in Brooklyn's triumph...The shutout was the first for the Cyclones since a 3-0 victory at Aberdeen on August 22, 2025...RHPs Joel Díaz (7.0 IP, 1 H) and Josh Blum (2.0, 0) united on a one-hitter against the IronBirds...The shutout was Brooklyn's first at Maimonides Park since a 3-0 triumph vs. Hub City on August 12, 2025...RHP Will Watson (4.0 IP, 3 H), RHP Austin Troesser (1.0, 0), LHP Gregori Louis (2.0, 1), and RHP Hunter Hodges (2.0, 0) twirled a four-hit blanking of the Spartanburgers, combining to strike out 15...The one-hitter marked the first time Brooklyn had allowed one or fewer hits in a game on Coney Island since four arms united on the first nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history during a 3-0 victory vs. Aberdeen on June 4, 2024...RHPs Dakota Hawkins (5.0 IP), Joey Lancellotti (1.0), and Joshua Cornielly (3.0) faced just three batters over the minimum, walking three and hitting one batter, in the no-no.

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational high-water mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, four alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026, with a fourth scheduled for Tuesday...On Tuesday, OF A.J. Ewing had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse and made his debut batting eighth in center field...The 21-year-old reached base four times with three walks and a triple, driving in two...The organization's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline played in 78 games for the Cyclones in 2025, slashing .288/.387/.388/.775 with 44 stolen bases...He'll join OF Carson Benge, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold 4 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (7), and INF Antonio Jimenez (16), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...All three are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 19, and Gutiérrez at 23, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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