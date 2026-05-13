Keys Rally Late, Secure Game Two Victory at Hudson Valley

Published on May 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Frederick Keys grabbed a 5-4 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) in the second game of the six-game series, winning by a score of 5-4 after a three-run top of the ninth effort at Heritage Financial Park.

The Keys entered the top of the ninth down three runs. Closer Chris Veach, who entered the ninth having not allowed an earned run on the season, exited the inning after retiring just one batter. An error, single, and walk loaded the bases for Colin Tuft with one out. Tuft delieverd with a two-RBI single scoring Wehiwa Aloy and Victor Figueroa, tying the game at four apiece. After a walk drawn by Leandro Arias, Ryan Stafford delivered with an RBI sacrifice fly, scoring Elis Cuevas and giving the Keys their first and only lead of the game.

Twine Palmer threw four innings of scoreless, two-hit ball to earn his second win of the season. Palmer gave up a double to Eric Genther with one out in the ninth, but Elis Cuevas concluded a stellar day with a throw to third base, cutting down the would-be tying run 90 feet from home.

Down 4-1 in the sixth, Vance Honeycutt led the frame off with a single, followed by a stolen base to put himself in scoring position with no outs. Aloy continued his stellar play with his fourth double of the season, scoring Honeycutt from second and giving the Keys their second run in as many innings.

Hudson Valley made their first move to the bullpen in the top of the seventh, lifting starter Luis Serna who gave up just two runs and four hits while striking out eight.

A two-out double by Leandro Arias scored Colin Tuft to put the Keys on the board in the fifth. Arias' ninth RBI of the year tied the game before Keys reliever Eccel Correa gave up a walk, single and home run in the home half. The three-run shot off the bat of Enmanuel Tejeda was his first of the season and gave the Renegades their second lead of the game.

The Keys threatened in the fourth as Vance Honeycutt doubled to left to lead off the inning. Ike Irish followed with a drive to center field where Camden Troyer leaped against the wall to bring back what would have been Irish's seventh home run of the season.

Starter Boston Bateman surrendered one unearned run in the bottom of the first inning after walking a pair of runners. The second walk of the inning, to Roderick Arias, scored Eric Genther on a passed ball to give the visitors an early 1- 0 lead.

Frederick and Hudson Valley will continue the six-game series on Thursday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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