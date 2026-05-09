Keys Win Fifth-Straight Game in Extra Innings Thriller

Published on May 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys won an 11-inning thriller in game four of the six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws Friday night, winning by a score of 11-10 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

A two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning for Elis Cuevas sent the Keys home with their fifth straight victory and their second walk-off win as well, giving the Keys the series win over Jersey Shore in front of a rockus crowd at Nymeo Field.

Yeiber Cartaya had a scoreless top of the first with a strikeout as well, keeping the BlueClaws off the board early through an inning of play on Friday night.

Following a scoreless second inning on both sides, Cartaya threw a 1-2-3 top of the third inning, allowing the Keys to go into the fourth still tied at zeros apiece in game four of the six-game series.

The Keys brought home the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a solo home run hit by Reed Trimble, giving the home team a 1-0 lead heading into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Frederick plated three runs across in the bottom of the fifth off an RBI single from Ike Irish and a two-RBI double from Vance Honeycutt increased their advantage to 4-0 approaching the sixth in the Key City.

The BlueClaws fought back and scored two runs in the top of the sixth off a wild pitch and RBI groundout, cutting their deficit in half to two at 4-2 entering the seventh, with the Keys still hanging on to the two-run advantage.

Brandon Downer worked out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh with three strikeouts, setting the stage for Leandro Arias who launched his first homer of the season to put the Frederick lead at 5-2 approaching the eighth inning.

Jersey Shore tied things up at five apiece in the top of the eighth off a three-run homer, but the tie didn't last long as an RBI double from Colin Yeaman gave the Keys the lead right back at 6-5 heading into the ninth with the Keys looking for the save to close it out.

The BlueClaws tied it up at six all courtesy of an RBI single, sending the contest into the bottom of the ninth with the Keys trying to walk it off for a second time this season.

Despite the Keys getting one runner on, they did not score and the game progressed into extras all tied at six apiece.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the top of the tenth with a two-run frame, giving the visitors their first lead of the night at 8-6 heading into the bottom of the tenth.

In the bottom of the tenth, Yeaman got an RBI sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game at 8-7, which set the stage for Arias to tie it at eight apiece with an RBI single to right field and force an 11th inning with the score knotted at eight all.

A two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning put the BlueClaws back out in front at 10-8, putting the Keys down to their final three outs once again in the bottom of the frame.

However, the Keys saved their best for last as a two-run game tying homer from Maikol Hernandez tied things at 10 apiece, with the solo homer from Cuevas giving the Keys the come-from-behind victory by a score of 11-10 in 11 innings.

Game five of the six-game series between the Keys and BlueClaws is set for Saturday night in Frederick, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday's game represents Margaritaville Night with their being a special Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans age 13 and older courtesy of Nymeo Federal Credit Union.

-www.FrederickKeys.com-







South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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