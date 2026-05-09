Hot Rods Games Notes

Published on May 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Home Cooking... The Bowling Green Hot Rods have won the first two games of their series with the Brooklyn Cyclones, out-scoring their opponents, 17-6. Bowling Green commands a 13-4 record at Bowling Green Ballpark and leads the South Atlantic League with a 76.5 win percentage. Bowling Green pitching has delivered a 10.4 K/9 over 144 innings pitched, while the bats are slugging .453 with 24 home runs.

McCoy Masterclass.... Ryan McCoy became the first Hot Rods player with three extra-base hits in a game in 2026, logging a double and two home runs in Thursday night's win. McCoy is the first Hot Rods player since Aidan Smith on August 28, 2025 to record 10 total bases in a game and the seventh player under fourth-year manager Rafael Valenzuela Jr. to deliver 10+ total bases.

Hujsak Attack.... Connor Hujsak lifted the Hot Rods' first grand slam in 2026 in Thursday's victory. The outfielder has blasted seven home runs this season, tied with Nathan Flewelling for the most by any Hot Rods player. Hujsak is slugging .526 with six doubles for Bowling Green. He led the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs with 20 doubles in the 2025 MiLB season.

He's Grrreat!.... Tony Santa Maria extended his on-base streak to 18 games, the longest on-base streak by a Hot Rods player in 2026. Santa Maria is batting 4-for-8 with two extra-base hits in this series. He drove in five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cyclones, tying his career-best from April 8, 2025. The New Jersey native boasts the fourth-best on-base percentage (.462) and joint-fifth-most stolen bases (13) in the 2026 South Atlantic League.

Brito Bump Day.... RHP Anderson Brito takes the hill for the Hot Rods on Friday night. The Rays' No. 5 prospect has delivered the second-most strikeouts by a Bowling Green pitcher this season. Brito shoved in his last home start, firing 10 strikeouts over 5.0 innings against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The 21-year-old became the first Hot Rods pitcher to record double-digit strikeouts in a single game since Marcus Johnson on August 2, 2025 against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

Locking Down Dubs... Bowling Green leads all of Minor League Baseball with 14 saves in 2026. The Hot Rods have four more saves than any other team in the South Atlantic League. In addition, the Hot Rods are a perfect 9-for-9 in save opportunities at Bowling Green Ballpark; the next closest teams in MiLB have seven home saves this season. RHP Jacob Kmatz is tied for first place in the SAL with four saves this season.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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