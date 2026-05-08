Keys Secure Fourth Straight Win in Victory over BlueClaws

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys picked up their fourth straight win in a decisive victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) Thursday night, winning by a score of 11-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys scored 11 straight runs to earn their fourth straight victory and their third straight over the BlueClaws, as the four-game winning streak is the longest they've had so far this season.

Left-handed hurler and ninth-ranked Orioles prospect Boston Bateman picked up a scoreless top of the first with one strikeout, taking the game into the second with both sides still knotted up at zeros apiece.

Jersey Shore brought home the game's first runs with a three-run top of the second, giving the visitors a 3-0 lead through two innings of play in the Key City.

Despite the BlueClaws getting one more run in the top of the third, Wehiwa Aloy hit his seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the frame to cut to deficit to the deficit to just three at 4-1 entering the fourth.

The Keys erupted for a six-run bottom of the fourth inning with the first run coming off a solo homer from Vance Honeycutt. From there, RBI doubles from Elis Cuevas and Ryan Stafford tied the game at four apiece, with a wild pitch and RBIs from Aloy and Victor Figueroa pushing the Frederick lead up to three at 7-4 heading into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, Twine Palmer picked up a scoreless sixth inning to keep the BlueClaws off the board, as the contest progressed into the seventh with the home team leading 7-4.

Frederick plated home four runs in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of RBI singles from Elis Cuevas and Ike Irish, and a two-RBI double from Maikol Hernandez put the Keys lead up to seven at 11-4 going into the eighth Thursday night.

After both sides went scoreless in the eighth, Palmer finished his four innings of scoreless ball with three strikeouts in the top of the ninth, securing the Keys's fourth straight victory as they won by a score of 11-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys and BlueClaws prepare for game four of the six-game series Friday night, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 6 p.m.

Friday's game represents Health Care Appreciation Night courtesy of Frederick Health along with postgame fireworks presented by American Disposal Systems.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.